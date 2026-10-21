Nicholas Ryder

Professor of Law, Cardiff University

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With an international reputation for excellence in policy-oriented research in financial crime, Nic has played advisory roles both nationally and internationally. My research has attracted funding (£2.1m) from InnovateUK, Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), LexisNexis Risk Solutions, the City of London Police Force, the Royal United Services Limited, The Alan Turing Institute, ICT Wilmington Risk & Compliance, the France Telecom Group and the European Social Fund. He created edits Routledge's Law of Financial Crime Series. Collectively, he has published five monographs, edited books, over 50 articles in internationally recognised journals and has contributed towards two REF Impact Case Studies in 2014 and 2021. Beyond academia, he has delivered numerous counter-terrorism financing training seminars for multiple financial crime stakeholders including Cepol, Europol, EUROMED Police, NATO and several multinational telecommunication and financial services companies. He has submitted written evidence to the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee (2019 and 2021), the House of Lords Select Committee on the Bribery Act 2010 (2019), HM Revenue and Customs (2021), the Law Commission's Review on Corporate Criminal Liability (2021) and the Public Bills Committee Report on the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill (2022).



2022–2023 Professor, Cardiff University

2013–2022 Professor, UWE 2008–2013 Associate Professor, UWE

Experience