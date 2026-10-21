UAE's Ajman Crown Prince Receives Malaysian Ambassador

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

AJMAN (UAE), Oct 21 (NNN-WAM) -- Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi on Wednesday received the Ambassador of Malaysia to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tengku Datuk Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin at the Ruler's Court, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The crown prince welcomed the ambassador and his accompanying delegation, and discussed ways to strengthen relations with Malaysia across various fields.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on a number of matters of mutual interest.

The Malaysian ambassador expressed his sincere thanks to His Highness for the warm welcome and generous hospitality and commended the UAE's regional and global standing, the cooperative relations between the two friendly countries, and the development renaissance taking place in the Emirate of Ajman.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council; Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Digital Department; and a number of senior officials.

Ajman is the smallest of UAE's seven emirates, covering an area of about 260 sq. km.

--NNN-WAM