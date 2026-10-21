Sixth Haj Conference To Focus On Early Preparation For 1448 AH Haj Season

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

JEDDAH, Oct 21 (NNN-SPA) -- The sixth edition of the Haj Conference and Exhibition, to be hosted in Jeddah from Nov 8 to 11, will feature more than 15 zones and key programmes, enabling Haj affairs offices, service providers, and various entities to prepare early for the 1448 AH Haj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The conference has allocated three main tracks within its programme, with the first focusing on infrastructure and operational services, covering transportation and logistics, facilities management, housing and hospitality, and catering and nutrition.

The empowerment and integration track addresses security and safety, healthcare, media and communication, and technology and innovation.

Meanwhile, the development and sustainability track covers the non-profit sector, entrepreneurship, training and qualification, and enriching the pilgrim experience.

Conference participants and visitors will also have access to specialised zones covering various fields, including the health oasis which brings together government entities, service providers, and companies operating in the healthcare sector, while the technology oasis showcases digital solutions.

The aviation oasis will host regulatory authorities, airlines, and service providers involved in mobility and arrival services, while the media oasis will provide a space for media organisations and communication entities to present initiatives and practices related to serving pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Haj and Umrah invited entities, interested parties, and specialists to register and participate in the sixth edition and benefit from its diverse programmes and activities.

Registration is available through the conference website at

--NNN-SPA