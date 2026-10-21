Paris Imposes Curfew For Third Consecutive Night In Parts Of Capital

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Paris police announced a curfew in parts of the French capital for a third consecutive night Wednesday following violence and looting during nationwide demonstrations, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The restrictions will prohibit adults and minors from entering designated areas around Place de la Republique and Les Halles from 11 pm Wednesday until 6 am Thursday, the Paris police prefecture said on social media platform X.

In a separate announcement, the prefecture said gatherings and demonstrations would be banned in certain areas of Paris from 8 pm Wednesday until 6 am Thursday.

The measures follow instructions from Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to protect people and property from further violence and looting, according to the prefecture.

France has introduced localised curfews in several cities following unrest during Oct 17 protests against rising living costs and deteriorating education conditions.

The restrictions came as authorities prepare for further Yellow Vests demonstrations Saturday.

Lecornu has pledged a "massive" police deployment, while Nunez said security arrangements would be revised to improve police mobility and responsiveness.

Yellow Vests organisers have submitted plans for a march from Place de la Bastille to Place de l'Opera in Paris on Saturday, although police had yet to confirm the route, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

--NNN-ANADOLU