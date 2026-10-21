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Scotiabank

Scotiabank


Date: 2026-10-21 01:35:28

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Scotiabank: Announced today that the expected net income contribution from its ownership interest in KeyCorp will be approximately CAD $96 million in Q4 2026. This contribution represents the Bank's share of KeyCorp's Q3 2026 net income, includes acquisition-related and other accounting impacts, is net of the Bank's associated funding costs and is reported on a one-month lag. Scotiabank shares T are trading up $1.46 at $131.19.

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Baystreet.ca

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