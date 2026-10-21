Adcore Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - Adcore Inc.: Today announced a strategic plan under which Adcore will operate as a lean, profitable company focused on cash generation and the return of capital to shareholders. The restructuring program that underpins this plan is already in execution and substantially complete. The Company expects to return to operating profitability in the fourth quarter of 2026. Adcore Inc. shares T are trading up $0.05 at $0.15.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment