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Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems


Date: 2026-10-21 01:35:27

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - Ballard Power Systems: Reported that this year, GeoPura, a UK-based hydrogen power provider, recently acquired by Ballard, made hydrogen integral to live entertainment. Powered by Ballard fuel cells, Hydrogen Power Units deliver reliable electricity while cutting harmful air pollution near stages, production areas and crowds, protecting the health of artists, crews and attendees and improving air quality for surrounding communities. Ballard Power Systems shares T are trading up $0.03 at $2.16.

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