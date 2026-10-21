Ballard Power Systems
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - Ballard Power Systems: Reported that this year, GeoPura, a UK-based hydrogen power provider, recently acquired by Ballard, made hydrogen integral to live entertainment. Powered by Ballard fuel cells, Hydrogen Power Units deliver reliable electricity while cutting harmful air pollution near stages, production areas and crowds, protecting the health of artists, crews and attendees and improving air quality for surrounding communities. Ballard Power Systems shares T are trading up $0.03 at $2.16.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment