Automotive REIT, Docebo, E-L At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (T) Hit a new 52-High of $12.41. Automotive Properties REIT announced this week a cash distribution of $0.0699 per REIT unit for October, representing $0.839 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on November 16, to unitholders of record as at October 30.
Docebo Inc (T) Hit a new 52-High of $42.98. Last week, Docebo announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2026 results on Friday, November 6.
E-L Financial Corporation Limited (T) Hit a new 52-High of $20.24. E-L Financial has delivered a powerful long haul for shareholders, and that kind of run naturally raises a question about whether the current share price lines up with what its earnings can support.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-High of $196.31. Last week, Kinaxis announced that it had scheduled a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Docebo Inc (T) Hit a new 52-High of $42.98. Last week, Docebo announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2026 results on Friday, November 6.
E-L Financial Corporation Limited (T) Hit a new 52-High of $20.24. E-L Financial has delivered a powerful long haul for shareholders, and that kind of run naturally raises a question about whether the current share price lines up with what its earnings can support.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-High of $196.31. Last week, Kinaxis announced that it had scheduled a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
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