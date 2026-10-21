National Advertising Division Recommends Virgin Cruises Modify Virgin Voyages Advertising To Clearly And Conspicuously Disclose Service Gratuities

McLean, VA – October 21, 2026 – As part of its routine, ongoing monitoring program, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that Virgin Cruises Intermediate Limited Inc. modify its Virgin Voyages advertising to clearly and conspicuously disclose service gratuities throughout the checkout process.

Virgin Voyages is an adults-only cruise line. At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) was whether Virgin Cruises highlighted a lead price without prominently disclosing the additional, mandatory per-night service gratuity, and whether the overall net impression of Virgin Cruises' advertising may mislead consumers about the true all-in vacation cost.

NAD examined Virgin's checkout process and determined that consumers are not sufficiently apprised about the discretionary nature of gratuities, how they are applied, and how they can remove them if they pay onboard. Additionally, the gratuities are referenced as a“service charge” in the final step of checkout which creates further confusion about whether they are optional.

Therefore, NAD recommended that Virgin Cruises modify its booking flow to clearly and conspicuously disclose throughout the checkout process that: (1) gratuities, while not mandatory, are not refundable if pre-paid; (2) the gratuities are higher if paid onboard; and, (3) if not prepaid, the consumer can modify or remove the gratuities prior to disembarkation including whether the removal of the gratuities are subject to the discretion of Virgin Cruises.

In its advertiser statement, Virgin Cruises Intermediate Limited stated it“appreciates the engagement” with the National Advertising Division on this matter and that it“agrees to comply with NAD's recommendations.”

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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