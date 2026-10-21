National Advertising Division Finds Royal Caribbean's Modified Gratuities Disclosures Supported Recommends Further Disclosure Modifications

McLean, VA – October 21, 2026 – As part of its routine, ongoing monitoring program, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that Royal Caribbean Group's voluntarily modified advertising is supported but recommended further changes to the company's disclosures regarding optional pre-payment of gratuities to avoid potential consumer confusion.

Royal Caribbean is a cruise line operating since 1969 with over 30 ships to over 200 destinations for trips of varying durations. At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) was whether Royal Caribbean's advertising disclosed all mandatory fees and whether the overall net impression of Royal Caribbean's advertising was misleading about the true all-in vacation cost.

During the inquiry, Royal Caribbean modified its online booking flow to clearly and conspicuously disclose that gratuities are optional, that customers may choose whether to prepay them, and that they may modify or remove gratuities at any time prior to disembarkation.

Therefore, NAD determined that Royal Caribbean's booking flow adequately apprised consumers of the true all-in vacation cost by highlighting the lead price and prominently disclosing that gratuities are not mandatory but, rather, are optional. However, to avoid potential consumer confusion, NAD recommended that Royal Caribbean modify the gratuities information in the“learn more” tab to clearly and conspicuously disclose that gratuities are optional, and to clearly and conspicuously disclose that gratuities are optional on the final checkout page.

In its advertiser statement, Royal Caribbean“thanks NAD for its careful review” and“has implemented NAD's recommendations.”

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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