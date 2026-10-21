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Pentagon Insiders Will 'Spill Their Guts' To See Hegseth Impeached

Pentagon Insiders Will 'Spill Their Guts' To See Hegseth Impeached


Date: 2026-10-21 01:33:22

(MENAFN- Asia Times) With polls showing Democrats in good position to retake at least one chamber of the US Congress, several Pentagon insiders are reportedly lining up to offer up damaging information about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in hopes that a new Democratic majority will impeach him.

According to a report published Wednesday by The Telegraph, current and former officials at the US Department of Defense are prepared to“spill their guts” about Hegseth to Democratic congressional investigators, who have“already made contact with potential whistleblowers.”

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Asia Times

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