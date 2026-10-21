Pentagon Insiders Will 'Spill Their Guts' To See Hegseth Impeached

According to a report published Wednesday by The Telegraph, current and former officials at the US Department of Defense are prepared to“spill their guts” about Hegseth to Democratic congressional investigators, who have“already made contact with potential whistleblowers.”

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