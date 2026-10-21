Rendever Introduces Nova, An AI Life Enrichment Assistant, To Communityos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New assistant gives resident engagement teams an intelligence layer designed to connect programming to resident outcomes

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever, the leading provider of evidence-based social health technology for the aging population, today introduces Nova to CommunityOS as an always-on AI life enrichment assistant, adding an intelligence layer to one of the most important facets of senior living: the resident experience. Nova helps life enrichment teams understand which residents need attention, uncover opportunities for connection, and turn resident interests and engagement data into specific next steps.

Rendever first introduced Nova as a friendly AI family companion guiding older adults and their families through immersive experiences in Alcove Sanctuary. In CommunityOS, Nova takes on a new role: helping senior living teams turn what they know about residents into better everyday connection, paving an easier path towards outcomes-driven engagement.

Staff can chat with Nova to get in-depth recommendations on life enrichment, leveraging everything CommunityOS captures and understands about the community. Nova's intelligence layer encompasses what is working, who is connecting, and even what prospective residents are looking for, and pairs these with insights derived from families and staff in the suite of validated social health measures tracked through CommunityOS. Through this, staff are able to lean on a system designed to improve their own approach to lifestyle, shifting from a focus on the calendar to a more supported focus on impact and outcomes.

“The first wave of AI in senior living has understandably focused on efficiency. Ultimately, people choose a community for the life they get to live there,” said Kyle Rand, Co-founder and CEO of Rendever.“We built Nova to help the people responsible for this community experience to understand residents more deeply, notice who may be getting missed, and turn that understanding into something human: an invitation, an introduction, or a meaningful moment together.”

Nova also gives new staff a way to access the resident knowledge that too often disappears during staff transitions. A new team member can ask what they need to know about the community: what each resident enjoys, who connects with whom, which programs are working, who may be at risk of isolation, and start getting answers from CommunityOS on day one. Instead of starting from scratch, staff can build on what CommunityOS has already learned about its residents and continue moving relationships and engagement forward during these transitions.

Rendever sees a role for AI in the part of senior living that depends most on people: the relationships and daily experiences that shape resident life. Nova gives life enrichment teams a starting point. It pulls together the data that CommunityOS already holds about each resident, from activity participation to insights shared by family, and turns that into ideas staff can collaborate and act on. Nova helps staff spend less time piecing information together and more time doing what matters most: creating better, more personal experiences for residents.

Nova is now available to all CommunityOS users. To learn more about Rendever's CommunityOS, visit gocommunityos.com

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation and improving care through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, the platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections among populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators, including Oakmont Management Group, Marquis Health, and MBK Senior Living, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has launched commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. Rendever is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, a two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, please visit.

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Achin Malik

Uproar by Moburst for Rendever

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