Boomer Benefits Releases Guide To Using AI For Medicare Questions Safely

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New resource explains how AI can help consumers learn Medicare basics while emphasizing source verification and the need for current, reliable guidance.

Fort Worth, TEXAS, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boomer Benefits, a nationwide insurance agency specializing in Medicare coverage, has published a new guide to help people understand how to use artificial intelligence tools when asking questions about Medicare. The resource outlines practical ways AI may support early research while emphasizing important safeguards for decisions involving health coverage and costs.







Boomer Benefits - Medicare Agency

AI tools can offer a convenient starting point for learning common Medicare terms, exploring general topics, and organizing questions for a conversation with a knowledgeable professional. Used thoughtfully, they may help consumers get oriented to subjects such as coverage options and enrollment considerations before seeking more tailored guidance.

The guide stresses that an AI response should not be accepted without checking its grounding. Consumers are encouraged to ask where the information came from and to trace it back to a credible source, such as official Medicare materials or other authoritative documentation. A trustworthy tool should make it possible to identify and verify the information behind its response.

That verification matters because Medicare rules, benefits and costs can change each year. AI may misunderstand a question, leave out important details or draw on information that is no longer current. A response that sounds confident is not necessarily accurate or appropriate for an individual's circumstances.

“AI can help people get started and prepare more focused questions, but it should be treated as a research assistant, not the final word on Medicare,” said Kelsey Mundfrom, spokesperson for Boomer Benefits.“Checking the original source and confirming that information is current are essential steps before making a coverage decision.”

Boomer Benefits advises consumers to use AI for general education and preparation, then confirm relevant details through dependable, up-to-date sources before acting. Questions about personal eligibility, enrollment timing, plan benefits or costs may depend on individual circumstances and current-year rules. An answer generated from a broad prompt may not account for those factors.

The guide also encourages Medicare consumers to treat uncertainty as a signal to pause and verify. If a response cannot identify its sources, conflicts with official information or appears outdated, it should not be relied upon as a basis for a decision. Comparing the response with authoritative materials can help distinguish useful explanations from unsupported or incomplete claims.

Boomer Benefits is a nationwide, award-winning insurance agency specializing in Medigap and Medicare Advantage Plans from national carriers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, HealthSpring, Mutual of Omaha, and other A-rated carriers. Licensed in 49 states, the agency has a Client Service Team that helps clients with Medicare issues at no charge.

The new guide,“AI for Medicare Questions: Is It Safe to Use?”, is available on the Boomer Benefits website. It provides a straightforward framework for using technology as an aid to learning while keeping verification and current information central to Medicare decisions. Consumers can read the guide at /ai-for-medicare-questions-is-it-safe/.

Press Inquiries

Kelsey Mundfrom

info [at] boomerbenefits.com

