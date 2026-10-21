Crypto News: Remittix Reaches $33 Million Raised As Solana Price Prediction Targets $500 And Cardano's New Programming Language Revives A $1 ADA Forecast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix moves within $3 million of its hard cap as Solana activates a major consensus overhaul and new Cardano development plans revive ambitious SOL and ADA forecasts

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has reached $33 million raised as its final presale phase advances toward a $36 million hard cap and the scheduled November 24, 2026 launch of RTX. More than 40,000 participants have joined the campaign as the remaining allocation continues to narrow.









RTX is currently available at $0.28 through Remittix, with $0.46 announced as the final presale stage and minimum exchange launch price. The difference represents a potential increase of approximately 64% between the current entry and the stated launch floor.

The funding milestone arrives as a Solana price prediction targets $500 following the activation of Alpenglow, while Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson's work on a new programming language revives the $1 ADA forecast.

Remittix Moves Into the Final $3 Million

Reaching $33 million means Remittix has completed more than 91% of its total raise. Only $3 million now separates the project from its hard cap, creating a limited runway before the final presale allocation is filled.

The milestone also places greater focus on the November 24 market debut. Buyers can track a clear sequence of remaining catalysts, including the hard cap, progression toward the $0.46 final stage and the start of public-market price discovery.

PayFi Gives Remittix a Real-World Utility Case

Remittix is primarily building PayFi infrastructure for moving value between supported cryptocurrency and conventional bank accounts. One thousand invited holders can test crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions through EUR and USD routes, with USDT and USDC supported across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon.

The wider Remittix product suite includes an iOS wallet with more than 10,000 downloads, Remittix Markets with over $50 million in volume and Remittix Earn, which is set to go live with advertised yields of up to 22% APY.

Remittix is also preparing 41 new fiat currencies for PayFi. This expansion could increase the number of users, regions and banking routes served by the platform as the project moves toward launch.

Solana Price Prediction Targets $500 After Alpenglow

Solana recently traded near $106.50, putting a $500 target at approximately 4.7 times its current value. The bullish case has gained a major technical catalyst after Alpenglow activated on Solana mainnet.

The consensus overhaul replaces TowerBFT and targets transaction finality of approximately 150 milliseconds, compared with roughly 12.8 seconds under the previous system. Faster finality can strengthen Solana's position across payments, trading, consumer applications and tokenized assets.

Cardano recently traded near $0.225, making $1 a potential gain of approximately 344%. Founder Charles Hoskinson is developing a new programming language for Cardano, reportedly combining transaction intents with cryptographic proofs to support more advanced on-chain interactions.

Solana and Cardano remain established ecosystems, but both bullish forecasts require substantial increases in market capitalization. Remittix offers earlier access to a PayFi project approaching launch with active testing, existing product usage and expanding fiat coverage.

The Final Presale Window Continues to Narrow

The $33 million milestone gives Remittix a strong position entering the last phase before November 24. PayFi is moving toward broader currency support, Markets is processing real volume, the wallet has established an early user base and Earn is preparing to go live.

For buyers comparing the best crypto presale opportunities with Solana and Cardano price predictions, RTX combines a $0.28 entry with an announced $0.46 minimum exchange launch price. The final $3 million represents the remaining opportunity to enter before the hard cap is reached and public trading begins.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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