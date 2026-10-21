Bitcoin Holds At $84.6K As US Stocks Rise After Spacex Earnings Beat

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin climbed back above the mid-$80,000s on Wednesday following strength in US equities and a notable earnings beat from SpaceX. The move helped BTC return to, its highest level since, as traders digested fresh corporate results and waited for additional catalysts later in the week.

While risk sentiment improved, analysts cautioned that Bitcoin still needs confirmation from daily price action. Crypto analyst Rekt Capital argued that a daily close above $83,400 is still required to shift focus upward in the current trading range.

Bitcoin rose nearly 2% to $84,600 on Wednesday, returning to that level for the first time since Oct. 7. SpaceX's Q3 operating revenue beat expectations by nearly 15%, reaching $14.6 billion. Analysts said BTC is addressing liquidity around $84,000, with CoinGlass reporting crypto short liquidations nearing $110 million over four hours. Rekt Capital maintained that BTC needs a daily close above $83,400 to meaningfully turn the market's range higher.

Key takeawaysSpaceX earnings add a risk-on tailwind for Bitcoin

Bitcoin's rally tracked broader market improvement early in the US session. TradingView data referenced in the report showed BTC/USD gaining close to 2% as Wall Street opened higher after strong earnings updates.

One of the key triggers came from SpaceX. After the close on Tuesday, the company reported Q3 revenue of $14.6 billion, up 161% year-on-year. The company also said the figure beat expectations by nearly 15%. SpaceX reported net income of $4.4 billion for the quarter, reinforcing the scale of its operating performance.

In the company's earnings release (linked in the original coverage), Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen highlighted the mix of launch leadership and recurring revenue sources, including Starlink, as well as the expansion of SpaceX's SI infrastructure, framing those factors as drivers of operating leverage. The direct implication for markets: when a major technology-adjacent business surprises to the upside during earnings season, it can ease broader concerns about the pace of spending across related segments.

Equities strengthen as earnings season expectations shift

US stocks started the day higher, with the Nasdaq Composite up about 0.7% at 26,601 before giving back part of its gains. Additional earnings were also on the calendar, including Tesla and Meta after Wednesday's market close.

In a note quoted by CNBC, Truist Securities suggested SpaceX's results helped calm worries about corporate spending on AI-related buildouts. The same coverage referenced that a week earlier, misgivings about financing for AI cloud providers resurfaced and coincided with a broader tech sell-off that spread from South Korea into other parts of Asia and later affected the US.

According to the Truist view as reproduced in the coverage, SpaceX's third-quarter 2026 results represented an early earnings-season data point that supports a bull case for AI cloud providers-essentially shifting expectations from“spending might be constrained” toward“at least some large operators are still executing strongly.”

International markets reflected the same risk-on tone, with South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index ending Wednesday up 3.29% to 5,735 points.

Bitcoin technical levels: liquidity cleared, but daily close still matters

Beyond macro sentiment, the report pointed to positioning changes within crypto derivatives. Bitcoin began clearing sell-side liquidity around $84,000, while liquidation data from CoinGlass showed crypto short liquidations nearing $110 million over the previous four hours. Such bursts often accompany short-term breakouts, particularly when price moves quickly through levels where leveraged traders are concentrated.

On a tactical view, the report noted that on four-hour time frames BTC/USD broke above its 200-period simple moving average (SMA) at $83,878 for the first time since Oct. 14. It also emphasized that the $84,000 area previously produced multiple equal highs during the period from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, reinforcing it as a major reference resistance level.

Still, Rekt Capital argued Bitcoin had not yet secured the kind of confirmation bulls typically want. In his Wednesday analysis, he said BTC needed to avoid rejecting from $83,400. He summarized the risk of a failed attempt: such a rejection could push price back below $82,500. In other words, the market can rally intraday, but without a daily close above key resistance, traders may treat any strength as fragile.

Rekt Capital's central condition- a daily close above $83,400 -is what would likely shift the market focus to the next part of the range. Until that happens, the $83k–$84k zone remains a battleground where both trend and mean-reversion strategies can clash.

What to watch next for traders and investors

Wednesday's move shows how quickly Bitcoin can react to improving equity sentiment and supportive headlines from major tech-adjacent issuers. The immediate question is whether BTC can secure that daily close above $83,400 and hold gains as liquidation-driven momentum fades; otherwise, the market may continue to chop within the broader range even if intraday swings look bullish.

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