Dina Bingham Selected For Transformational Leader Of The Decade Award By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dina Bingham at their Annual Awards Gala in Miami

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dina Bingham, Enterprise Operating Model and Transformation Executive, was recently selected for the Transformational Leader of the Decade Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP's annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.Learn more atDina helps leaders fix the foundation before they build the house. Her work centers on one belief: operating model decisions must come before technology decisions. In 2026, she released her white paper, The BPO Reversal: Retain, Renegotiate, Reinsource, or Reinvent: An Operational Excellence Framework in the World of AI. The paper introduces the ROOT Assessment (Readiness, Ownership, Outsourcing Fit, Timing), a practical tool that helps executives decide the best path forward for their operations. Dina discussed the framework in a 2026 Forbes interview.“AI ambition is moving faster than organizational readiness,” said Dina.“Leaders who fix the foundation first are the ones who get real value from AI.”Dina brings more than 25 years of global operations and client leadership from IBM, where she most recently served as Partner and Executive Market Leader. She has deep experience in digital finance, operations, procurement, talent management, and risk management. She has led multigenerational, cross-functional teams and advised senior executives on complex transformation decisions. In 2026, she completed the UC Berkeley Haas Chief Operating Officer Program and attended MIT's AI Executive Academy. She also holds executive education credentials from Wharton and Harvard.In 2022, Dina partnered with two other women to establish Course Crew, a platform to uplift and nurture aspiring individuals. In 2024, she co-authored You're Working Too Hard with Anouk McIntyre, a book with practical guidance for personal and professional growth.Dina's leadership has earned wide recognition. In 2024, IAOTP selected her for the Empowered Woman Award and Top Executive and Partner of the Year, and she was displayed on the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square. She was featured in New York Weekly in 2023 and recognized by Marquis Who's Who in 2021. Her work has appeared in Forbes, Hype Magazine, and CEO Weekly, and she has been interviewed on Wake Up with Marci on the CBS morning show and on Dominique Benn's KSLA show in Shreveport, LA. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection as Transformational Leader of the Decade for 2026.Dina continues to empower people and help organizations prepare for what comes next. Learn more at DinaBingham or visit her LinkedIn profile.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

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Dina Bingham Selected For Transformational Leader of the Decade Award By IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP October 21, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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