VISASERVE (NPZ & B) Announces Strategic Alliance With Gurnani & Gurnani

The firms will support individuals, families, businesses and employers with U.S. immigration matters, while NPZ & B also handles Canadian immigration.

- David Nachman, Managing Attorney at NPZ & BRIDGEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nachman, Phulwani, Zimovcak & Batra (NPZ & B) Law Group, P.C. has formed a strategic alliance with Gurnani & Gurnani, Attorneys at Law. The relationship brings together two well-established immigration law firms with deep roots in New Jersey and decades of experience representing individuals, families, businesses and employers in U.S. immigration and nationality matters.Through this collaboration, the firms plan to provide clients with additional support as they navigate an increasingly complex U.S. immigration system.In addition to U.S. immigration matters, NPZ & B advises individuals, families and employers on Canadian immigration, including work permits, study permits and permanent residence.“Our priority remains providing our clients with personal attention, practical guidance and high-quality immigration legal services,” said David Nachman, managing attorney at NPZ & B.“We are pleased to be working alongside Gurnani & Gurnani and look forward to building on the strengths and experience of both practices.”“This strategic alliance with NPZ & B Law Group marks an exciting new chapter for our practice,” said Ramesh Gurnani, partner at Gurnani & Gurnani.“We look forward to bringing together our experience and resources while continuing to provide our clients with the personal attention and immigration guidance they have relied on for many years.”Based in Edison, New Jersey, Gurnani & Gurnani has served immigration clients for more than three decades. The firm represents individuals and businesses in employment-based and family-based immigration, naturalization, citizenship and other immigration matters.About NPZ & B Law GroupNachman, Phulwani, Zimovcak & Batra (NPZ & B) Law Group, P.C. is a well-established immigration and nationality law firm representing individuals, families, businesses and organizations in U.S. and Canadian immigration matters. The firm has offices in Ridgewood and Raritan, New Jersey; New York City; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Indiana; and Mississauga, Ontario, along with affiliated offices in India (Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi). For more information, visit visaserve or call 201-670-0006.

Tiana Guzman

Omnizant LLC

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VISASERVE (NPZ & B) Announces Strategic Alliance with Gurnani & Gurnani News Provided By Omnizant October 21, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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