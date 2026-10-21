MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In a market where mountain grades and winter punish trucks, the award winner holds a 100% thumbs-up record across every job, set against 780 jobs in the metro.

- Alex Savenok, Founder and CEO, RigDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There may be no harder place in American trucking to keep customers happy than Denver. The grades on I-70 cook brakes coming down and starve turbos going up; altitude derates engines that run fine at sea level; and winter adds chain law, cold-soaked batteries, and gelled fuel to every forecast. Which is why Rig's Highest Driver Satisfaction 2026 award for the Denver market, announced today at mobiledieselmechanicdenver, is the one its own dispatchers call the hardest stat in the network.Noco Diesel Services LLC wins the 2026 award with a perfect driver thumbs-up record, 100% across every rated job, earned over one of the largest verified job counts of any winner in Rig's award series. Quick Wrench Truck Repair, Royal Mobile Diesel, KC Mobile Services, and Greezy Boy Mobile Mechanic complete the top five, every one of them carrying a 100% rating of their own.The measurement is blunt by design. Every job completed through the Rig network ends with one question to the driver: thumbs up or thumbs down? No stars, no essays: a working answer from someone standing next to a truck that either runs right or doesn't. The same accountability runs through payment: money moves through Rig only after the work is done, so a mechanic's rating and their paycheck answer to the same person. Across the Denver market, 780 verified jobs have been completed through the network, with 48 mobile mechanics currently serving the metro and the mountain corridors."Altitude, grades, and winter: Denver is hard on trucks and harder on schedules," said Alex Savenok, Founder of Rig. "A perfect thumbs-up record here means more than it would almost anywhere else.""The grades into Denver cook brakes and derate engines all winter," said David of the Rig dispatch team. "A perfect satisfaction score up here is the hardest stat in our network."The winning shops handle the full mountain-market mix on commercial diesel of every kind (semi trucks and trailers, motor coaches and buses, RVs, box trucks, and heavy equipment): brake and air-system work, cooling-system repair, batteries and cold-weather no-starts, and the emissions derates that altitude makes a daily event.Voting for the 2027 award is open now at mobiledieselmechanicdenver, along with the full methodology, a live feed of repair activity across Colorado, and a directory of additional area shops, including shops outside the Rig network.About the Rig Regional Award Sites: The Denver edition is part of a growing series of single-market award sites covering the freight corridors where Rig dispatches the most work. Neighboring editions cover Albuquerque (mobiledieselmechanicalbuquerque ) and Salt Lake City (mobiledieselmechanicsaltlakecity ).About Rig: Rig is the mobile diesel mechanic network built on accountability: every completed job is rated by the driver, every mechanic's record is public on the Rig directory, and payment settles through Rig only after the work is done, never before. Competing price-and-ETA offers by text keep pricing honest, and a 6,000+ mechanic network across the lower 48, dispatched 24/7, keeps help close for semi trucks and trailers, motor coaches, RVs, box trucks, and heavy equipment. EFS, WEX, T-Chek, and credit cards accepted. Truck down? Call 1 (855) 744-2223 or chat at bigrig.Media contact:...

Josh Melick

Rig Technologies

+1 415-793-1279

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Denver's Best Mobile Diesel Mechanics in the 2026 Rig Network Survey - Highest Driver Satisfaction Awards News Provided By Rig Technologies October 21, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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