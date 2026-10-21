School Bus Safety Program Uses Storytelling To Teach Children Life-Saving Safety Lessons

Respect the Bus Uses Children's Books, Activities and Storytelling to Teach Young Students How to Recognize the School Bus Danger Zone

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As National School Bus Safety Week gets underway, school bus safety education takes on renewed importance. More than 18 million pre-high school students ride school buses to and from school each day, making school buses one of the safest forms of transportation for children. Yet the greatest danger often occurs not while the bus is moving, but in the moments when children approach, board, exit, or cross near the vehicle.

This area, known as the Danger Zone, is where children are at greatest risk of being struck by a school bus or another vehicle. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), children are particularly vulnerable around school buses when they are approaching, boarding, exiting, or crossing near the vehicle.

To help children understand these risks, author, retired school bus driver, and former New York State School Bus Driver Master Instructor Roxanne Bocyck is promoting Respect the Bus, a school bus safety education program that combines storytelling, interactive activities, and age-appropriate lessons to help children develop safe habits and become School Bus Safety Heroes.

The program features Tuffy the School Bus Safety Hero, an illustrated children's book that introduces school bus safety through engaging characters and storytelling, along with The Tuffy School Bus Safety Coloring & Activity Book, a 28-page companion workbook featuring coloring pages, mazes, word searches, crossword puzzles, fill-in-the-blank activities, matching exercises, and a school bus safety quiz.

Together, the materials teach children how to safely board and exit the bus, follow the driver's instructions, use appropriate behavior while riding, and recognize the Danger Zone around the vehicle. Children also learn the importance of kindness, respect, responsibility, and looking out for others.

“School bus safety is about more than learning rules,” Bocyck said.“Children remember stories and characters. When safety lessons are presented in a fun and memorable way, they're more likely to recognize dangerous situations and make safe choices.”

The program places particular emphasis on the Danger Zone-the area immediately surrounding a school bus where children may be difficult for the driver to see. One of its central lessons teaches children that if they can touch the bus, they are in the Danger Zone. Students learn to stay in designated safe areas and never return to the bus to retrieve a dropped object without following proper safety procedures.

Bocyck brings nearly three decades of experience in pupil transportation and school bus driver education to the program. She began serving as a New York State School Bus Driver Instructor in 1995 and later became a New York State Master Instructor, training school bus driver instructors throughout the state.

Drawing on that experience, Bocyck created Respect the Bus to give educators and transportation professionals engaging resources that reinforce school bus safety lessons both inside and outside the classroom.

The program can be incorporated into school transportation safety programs, classroom instruction, library programs, National School Bus Safety Week activities, community safety fairs, and family engagement events. Materials are designed for transportation departments, school districts, school bus contractors, libraries, law enforcement agencies and community organizations serving elementary-aged children.

“Our goal is to give transportation professionals and educators resources that make school bus safety engaging, memorable and easy to teach,” Bocyck said.“When children understand how to stay out of the Danger Zone and practice safe habits on the bus every day, everyone benefits.”

Additional information about the Respect the Bus program, educational presentations, and ordering information for Tuffy the School Bus Safety Hero and The Tuffy School Bus Safety Coloring & Activity Book is available at:

About Respect the Bus

Respect the Bus is an educational program founded by Roxanne Bocyck, a retired school bus driver and former New York State Master School Bus Driver Instructor. The program provides children's books, educational presentations, and classroom resources designed to help young students understand school bus safety, recognize potential hazards, avoid the Danger Zone, and develop safe habits that can last a lifetime.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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School Bus Safety Program Uses Storytelling to Teach Children Life-Saving Safety Lessons News Provided By Boundless Media October 21, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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