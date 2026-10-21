FROM THE 'JAM BULL' TO ART AFTER DARK: ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA ART WEEK 2026 BRINGS NEW CULTURAL EXPERIENCES

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From 'Jam Bull' performances and 'Art After Dark' to studio discoveries, public art and hands-on workshops, the fourth edition invites visitors and residents into Antigua and Barbuda's creative community (Photos courtesy, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 'Jam Bull' performances, evening art tours, sustainable art, live painting and opportunities to create everything from West African masks to handmade notebooks to textured paintings by the sea, feature among the confirmed highlights of Antigua and Barbuda Art Week, taking place November 11–18, 2026.New experiences this year include 'Art After Dark', an evening Art Trail tour; 'Out of the Krokus Bag', a series of dramatic and cultural presentations featuring the Jam Bull; Henré Designs' first Art Week studio opening; the 'Dual Thresholds' public art project; and an exhibition at The Barracks Gallery.“More and more, we recognise that visitors are seeking experiences that deepen their understanding of a destination and allow them to connect with its people. Art Week creates that connection while also providing a platform for our artists to share their work, reach new audiences, and earn through their creativity,” said Maria Blackman, Marketing Communications Manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.The Art Week programme brings together Tourism Authority-led events and independently organised experiences by artists, galleries, studios and other members of the creative community, creating more ways for residents and visitors to engage with Antigua and Barbuda's art and culture.Symphony of Colours, the official Art Week opening, will bring colour, music, cuisine and performances to Redcliffe Quay on the evening of November 11, launching a week of exhibitions, public art, studio experiences, workshops and cultural performances across Antigua.Visitors arriving at V.C. Bird International Airport from November 11 will get their introduction to Art Week through the winning art pieces from the 'Rising Stars of Art' student art competition and the 'Dual Thresholds' public art installation, which brings a selection of artist-designed doors into the airport's arrivals hall.The ABTA Art Week exhibit relocates this year from the V.C. Bird International Airport to the new E.T. Henry Gallery in Redcliffe Quay, allowing for even greater engagement with the pieces. The exhibit will feature the works of over thirty artists throughout Antigua and Barbuda.At Makŏ Fine Art Gallery, the Roots Krokus Collective will present 'Out of the Krokus Bag', bringing Caribbean stories to life through exhibitions, dance, poetry, workshops and performances. A preview of the 'Out of the Krokus Bag' Jam Bull performance during Symphony of Colours will offer audiences insight into Antigua and Barbuda's history and folklore.Fashion designer and creative stylist Shem Henry will welcome visitors and residents to the Henré Designs studio for 'BE', an intimate fashion and art experience. At the Barracks Gallery, artist Stephen Murphy, in collaboration with Amaya Iztueta, will present the exhibition of works by artist Maria Ross Iztueta. While, at the Art and Cultural Village at Julees, multidisciplinary artist Iyaba Ibo Mandingo will host West African mask-making and puppet workshops, alongside 'Puppet Village'.Other hands-on experiences throughout the week range from 'Bind Your Story', a personalised notebook-making workshop, to Good Humans 268's sustainable art activity using recycled and repurposed materials.Art Week's guided gallery bus tours expand this year with 'Art After Dark', a new ABTA Art Trail experience on November 17 that combines evening art encounters with local wine tastings. It follows the November 13 Art & Culture bus tour during the day. Participating galleries, studios and exhibition spaces will also welcome visitors exploring independently during Art Week.Art Trail guides will be available during the week at the ABTA Art Week exhibition. Visitors and residents are invited to take on the Art Trail challenge by visiting as many galleries as they can, as well as voting for their favourite artist.On November 14, the Art Week programme includes a live painting showdown during Art Battle at Bay Gardens Caribbean Village, and ABTA's signature Flavours & Canvas experience at Dennis's Beach Bar and Restaurant, combining guided painting with tapas, cocktails and music.Go to visitantiguabarbuda/artweek for the full programme, event prices and booking information. Advance reservations are encouraged for limited-capacity experiences, while tickets for ABTA events Flavours & Canvas and the Art Trail bus tours can be purchased online using the TickeTing app.###ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDAAntigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew'da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson's Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua's tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean's Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua's smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find information on Antigua and Barbuda at:FOR ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA MEDIA ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:Maria BlackmanMarketing Communications ManagerAntigua and Barbuda Tourism AuthorityT: 1 (268) 562 7600/464-7601E:...

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FROM THE 'JAM BULL' TO ART AFTER DARK: ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA ART WEEK 2026 BRINGS NEW CULTURAL EXPERIENCES News Provided By PM Group October 21, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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