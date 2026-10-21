Sky Zone Frederick Becomes First Indoor Trampoline Park To Earn Certified Autism Centertm Designation

- Emma Alderson, General Manager

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly recognizes Sky Zone Frederick with the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation, making it the first indoor trampoline park to earn the certification. As an indoor trampoline and entertainment park, Sky Zone Frederick has had at least 80% of its guest-facing staff complete IBCCES training in autism and sensory inclusion to better support autistic and sensory-sensitive guests.

As part of the certification process, Sky Zone Frederick will also receive an onsite review from IBCCES to identify sensory considerations, develop a sensory guide, and provide additional recommendations to further enhance accessibility.

“At Sky Zone Frederick, we believe everyone deserves the chance to experience the joy of play. Our 'Everyone Plays, Every Day' philosophy is about creating a welcoming space where individuals and families of all ages and abilities can come together to have fun, build confidence, make memories, and connect with one another. Our commitment to IBCCES represents an ongoing effort to foster a more inclusive environment where every guest feels welcome,” says Emma Alderson, General Manager.

Autism and sensory training helps trampoline park staff better understand and respond to the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive guests, creating more comfortable and welcoming experiences throughout their visit. By preparing staff to recognize different sensory needs and respond with greater confidence, training can help reduce potential points of friction and give families greater peace of mind while enjoying the indoor park.

“Becoming the first indoor trampoline park to earn the Certified Autism CenterTM designation is a meaningful milestone for Sky Zone Frederick and the community it serves,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and Board Chairman of IBCCES.“This commitment helps create more opportunities for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families to experience the joy of play, build connections, and make lasting memories in an environment where they feel welcomed and supported.”

Sky Zone Frederick is planning to introduce sensory-inclusive play sessions in the future to provide additional options for children and families with sensory sensitivities.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Sky Zone Frederick is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility AppTM, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.



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About Sky Zone Frederick

Sky Zone Frederick is a family-owned and operated indoor entertainment destination and the largest Sky Zone location in Maryland. Built on the belief that everyone deserves a place to play, we provide an exciting, inclusive environment where kids and kids-at-heart can jump, explore, connect, and create lasting memories. From our wide range of attractions and interactive experiences to birthday celebrations and family outings, we are committed to bringing the Frederick community together through play.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Media Contacts

Adonica Georges, Marketing Lead

Sky Zone Frederick

Phone: 302-383-8935

Email:...

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

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Sky Zone Frederick Becomes First Indoor Trampoline Park to Earn Certified Autism CenterTM Designation News Provided By IBCCES October 21, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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