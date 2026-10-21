[God And The Prophets] Examines How Religion Evolved From Abraham To Mohammad, Elucidating Mankind's Search For God

God and the Prophets: Abraham, Moses, Jesus, and Mohammad by Zuhair Kamal

Zuhair Kamal brings scriptural sources, historical scholarship, and cultural analysis to an inquiry into four foundational religious figures.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Did God send messengers to Earth? That question anchors Zuhair Kamal's God and the Prophets: Abraham, Moses, Jesus, and Mohammad, an examination of prophetic lives and the accounts preserved about them. Moving between scripture, historical scholarship, and cultural analysis, the book explores how religious traditions describe their origins and how those narratives inform the human search for meaning.

Kamal uses critical thinking to investigate gaps in the stories of the prophets. He approaches history as a jigsaw puzzle, considering how accounts passed down orally might have been expanded by one generation or stripped of details by another. This attention to transmission makes the preservation and interpretation of religious narratives part of the inquiry, alongside the lives of the figures themselves.

Questions about ancestry and religious identity give that approach a concrete focus. The book asks why Sarah is described as the mother of the Jews and why descendants are identified with Israel rather than Abraham. Chapter 6 concentrates on Abraham, examining his prominence as the father of the prophets and his relationships with Sarah, Isaac, and Ishmael.

Other inquiries address miracles and understandings of divine authority. Kamal examines the account of the Red Sea parting to permit Moses' clan to cross. In his discussion of Jesus, he asks how descriptions of Jesus as human relate to the Council of Nicaea's position on his divine sonship. These questions connect particular scriptural accounts with the interpretation of figures central to religious belief.

The book also asks why Muhammad changed the Qibla, the direction of Muslim prayer, from Jerusalem to Mecca, framing the question around his encounter with Salman al-Farisi. Here, the inquiry turns to a religious practice and its geographical orientation. Together with the discussions of ancestry, miraculous events, and divine status, this subject shows the range of issues Kamal addresses across the four prophetic lives.

For general readers and interfaith audiences, the book offers an approach organized around questions of faith, history, and cultural context. Its stated aim is to combine credible scholarship with respectful storytelling, making it relevant to readers seeking nuanced examinations of religious traditions. Those interested in how accounts travel across generations will find that concern embedded in Kamal's method, rather than treated simply as background.

Kamal identifies free thinkers searching for truth as his intended readers. His dedication looks toward a new beginning for humanity, apart from delusion and mystification. That aspiration gives the project an explicitly questioning purpose while keeping its attention on the prophetic stories at the center of the investigation.

“This book is seven years of research into the lives of the Abrahamic prophets Abraham, Moses, Jesus, and Mohammed.” – ZUHAIR KAMAL

Zuhair Kamal is the author of God and the Prophets: Abraham, Moses, Jesus, and Mohammad, an exploration of Abrahamic religious history.

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[God And The Prophets] Examines How Religion Evolved From Abraham To Mohammad, Elucidating Mankind's Search For God News Provided By BrightKey PR October 21, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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