What If Trying Harder Isn't The Answer?

A Moss Covered Log by Randy Malueg

Michigan author Randy Malueg's novel, A Moss Covered Log, explores hidden struggles, pressure to measure up, and the freedom of discovering we are already loved

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- He was trying to be a good husband. A good father. A good Christian. Yet somehow, the harder Robert tried to get life right, the more frustrated and disconnected he became. Sound familiar?

Releasing October 21, 2026, on Amazon, A Moss Covered Log: A Story of Faith, Friendship, and the Freedom to Be Known introduces readers to an ordinary man carrying burdens he doesn't fully understand.

One frustrating morning, Robert walks into a coffee shop, not looking for answers but simply needing a break from life. There he meets Ben.

What begins as an unexpected conversation grows into Saturday mornings with a group of ordinary men learning to put aside appearances and talk honestly about marriage, faith, failure, and the things they've spent years hiding.

What if the problem isn't that we haven't tried hard enough? What if trying harder has been part of the problem?

That question runs through a story that challenges the way readers think about relationships, faith, and even themselves.

It also raises another question: Why do so many people who believe in God still feel as though they have to earn His approval?

"Following Jesus isn't about trying harder to become a better person," Malueg explains. "It's about learning to live in the freedom and love He's already offering us."

Robert and his wife, Ann, love each other, yet both have developed ways of protecting themselves that unintentionally push the other away.

Like so many couples, they find themselves fighting about things that aren't really the problem.

And beneath it all lies a question many people quietly carry: Am I enough?

SIX PEOPLE AND A MOSS-COVERED LOG

The inspiration for the novel began in the woods, where Malueg sat on a moss-covered log with six people on his heart.

He wanted them to experience the peace he had discovered through his own relationship with Jesus.

He had invited them to church, shared books and podcasts, and encouraged them to attend Christian events.

Sometimes something connected. Other times, it didn't.

"I wanted to leave them something they could come back to," Malueg explains. "Something they could process in their own time, and in God's time. You can't force someone else's journey with God."

What began that day grew into roughly three years of writing, rewriting, adding scenes, and sometimes waking up with pieces of the story already forming in his mind.

Malueg chose fiction because he believes people often recognize themselves more easily in someone else's struggles than in their own.

"I think everyone can recognize a little of themselves in Robert or one of the other characters," Malueg says. "Sometimes it's easier to see what someone else is struggling with before we're willing to recognize those same things in ourselves. That's one of the reasons I wanted to tell this story."

His hope is to reach people who have walked away from faith, are questioning it, or have never explored it.

That includes those who grew up knowing about God and Jesus but never discovered what a personal relationship with Him could mean in their everyday lives.

It also includes those who have come to associate Christianity with obligations and expectations they struggle to meet.

"Think about that little child singing 'Jesus Loves Me,'" Malueg reflects. "We believed those words so easily back then. But somewhere along the way, life happened. We built walls, carried disappointments, and began believing we had to handle everything ourselves. What if we've been missing something that was available to us all along?"

A Moss Covered Log doesn't promise a life without hardship or offer another checklist for becoming a better Christian.

Instead, it invites readers to consider whether the peace they've been searching for might begin not with doing more but with discovering what has been there all along.

"I don't have all the answers, and I'm still on my own journey," Malueg says. "I just want to help someone who's struggling with life. This is in God's hands now. My hope is that He might use this story to reach someone who needs it."

Sometimes the right person enters our lives when we least expect it.

Sometimes a story finds us at just the right time.

And sometimes, the first step toward freedom is realizing we no longer have to pretend.

ABOUT THE BOOK

A Moss Covered Log: A Story of Faith, Friendship, and the Freedom to Be Known is a Christian fiction novel by Randy Malueg exploring marriage, friendship, grace, and the quiet struggles of everyday life.

Release Date: October 21, 2026

Paperback: $18.99

Available on Amazon:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Randy Malueg

BrightKey PR

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What If Trying Harder Isn't the Answer? News Provided By BrightKey PR October 21, 2026, 17:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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