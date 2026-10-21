Iqor Named Among Philippines' Best Employers For 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employees Vote iQor a Top Workplace for 5th Consecutive Year

PASAY, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor, a global leader in customer experience business process outsourcing, has been recognized as one of the Philippines' Best Employers for 2027 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, in partnership with Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform.

The ranking recognizes companies that build strong workplace cultures, as measured through direct employee feedback and peer comparisons across industries. For iQor Philippines, 2027 marks the 5th straight year on the list, underscoring a sustained investment in inclusion, employee growth and a culture its people recognize and value.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer compiles the Best Employers list annually with Statista. Employees at companies with at least 250 staff in the Philippines are surveyed on two criteria: how strongly they would recommend their own employer, and how they view other employers in their industry. More than 16,000 employees and over 700,000 individual recommendations factored into the most recent rankings.

"Being named one of the Philippines' Best Employers for the 5th consecutive year reflects the experiences we create together and the workplace we continue to shape across iQor Philippines," said Fleurette Navarro, EVP and Regional President, Philippines at iQor. "I am proud to be a part of an organization that consistently supports our employees."

Across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, iQor Philippines now employs more than 36,000 associates spanning 22 contact centers. Its employee programs include award-winning training, wellness and mental health initiatives, iQor Qares and inclusive leadership efforts.

The recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for iQor's people-first approach, which has earned more than 45 industry awards for training, leadership and workplace culture. These include Great Place to Work® certifications across Colombia, India, the Philippines and the United States, a Silver Stevie Award for Global Leadership Development, a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award, and most recently named to Ragan's HR Technology Hot List.

"This distinction reinforces what we already know: when employees feel valued and supported, they deliver exceptional results for our clients and their customers," said Wilbur Gadicho, Vice President, Human Resources, Philippines at iQor. "We remain focused on strengthening that foundation every day."

iQor's infinityAiQ platform extends that same investment in people to its global workforce, pairing next-generation training with real-time process intelligence and actionable insights that strengthen customer loyalty and operational performance. Human iQ supports AI-driven recruiting and training, Agentic iQ powers intelligent operations, and Insights iQ delivers real-time analytics, together keeping every CXBPO engagement positioned for success. Combined, these tools help iQor's teams build customer experiences that grow loyalty, revenue and innovation at scale.

Across its global operations, iQor continues to pair intelligent customer experience solutions for clients with a people-first culture built on equity, learning and employee well-being. Those interested in joining the team can apply at apply.iqor.com.

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 10 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars - Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ - iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.

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