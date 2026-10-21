Bar & Restaurant Expo, Produced By Forge, Announces 2027 Advisory Board Of Leading Operators

The newly structured Advisory Board reflects Bar & Restaurant Expo's continued focus on the independent operators at the heart of the industry. Representing restaurants, bars and hospitality groups across the country, members bring firsthand experience building brands, leading teams, navigating growth and creating standout guest experiences.

As Bar & Restaurant Expo looks ahead to March 22–24, 2027, in Las Vegas, the Advisory Board will serve as an important voice in shaping an increasingly operator-led event, including peer-to-peer education designed around the challenges and opportunities operators are navigating every day.

“Bar & Restaurant Expo has always been about bringing this industry together, but for 2027, we're putting an even greater emphasis on learning directly from the people doing the work every day,” said Brandy Rand, VP and Market Leader, Hospitality Group, Forge.“Our Advisory Board represents an incredible range of entrepreneurs and hospitality leaders who understand firsthand what it takes to build and run successful businesses. Their perspectives will help us create an event that is practical, relevant and built around what operators need right now.”

2027 Bar & Restaurant Expo Advisory Board



Ebony Austin, Owner, Nouveau Bar & Grill

Mike Bausch, Owner, Andolini's Worldwide Restaurant Group

Keith Bracewell, Managing Partner, Bar Boheme

Fritz Brogan, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Mission Group

Ryan Cole, CEO & Partner, Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group

Rachel Cope, Founder & CEO, 84 Hospitality

Andrew Corbett, Co-Owner, WKND Hospitality

Abdul Elenani, CEO & Co-Founder, Anani Hospitality Group

David Kaplan, Co-Founder and CEO, Death & Co

Patrick Lee, Partner, Grafton Group

Nectaly Mendoza, Owner, Herbs & Rye, Cleaver, Morning News and Middle Child

Tim Miller, Managing Partner, Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

Josh Pearson, Co-Owner, The Commonwealth

Philip Settimo, Senior General Manager, Best Friend

Jonathan Sterling, Executive Chef, Best Friend James Trees, Chef/Partner, Esther's Kitchen, Ada's Food & Wine, Bar Boheme, High Steaks and Al Solito Posto



The Advisory Board will work alongside the Bar & Restaurant Expo team to provide industry insight and identify timely topics to help shape educational experiences that put operators in conversation with their peers.

The 2027 event will continue the operator-first approach across the show, giving attendees opportunities to discover new products and solutions, learn from fellow hospitality professionals and make connections that can move their businesses forward.

Additional details about the 2027 education program, speakers and new show experiences will be announced in the coming months.

About Bar & Restaurant Expo

Bar & Restaurant Expo brings together independent bar and restaurant owners, operators and hospitality professionals to discover what's working, find what's next and make connections that move their businesses forward. Through operator-led education, peer-to-peer learning, new products and solutions, and an expansive expo floor, the event gives hospitality professionals actionable ideas and resources to build stronger businesses.

For more information, visit barandrestaurantexpo.com.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.