Norma J. Williams To Be Inducted Into The John M. Langston Bar Association's 34Th Annual Hall Of Fame

Norma J. Williams, Esq.

Norma J. Williams of Williams & Associates to be inducted into the John M. Langston Bar Association's 34th Annual Hall of Fame on November 7, 2026, in LA.

- Norma J. Williams, Esq.

LOS ANGELES, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The John M. Langston Bar Association's Hall of Fame recognizes contributions to both the legal profession and the community. Learn more about the Association and its 34th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on the official Langston event page.

The ceremony and luncheon will be held at Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, 899 Francisco Street. A reception begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon at 12:20 p.m.

Williams has spent her legal career focused on commercial real estate transactions and is widely recognized in the legal community for her work in the field. She is a frequent speaker on commercial real estate law and has published more than 50 articles. Her work has included helping shape California law and national model legislation affecting commercial real estate.

Williams chaired a California State Bar Real Property Section blue-ribbon committee that spent three years redrafting California Civil Code Section 2938, the state's assignment of rents law. The resulting law served as the model for the national Uniform Assignment of Rents Act, in whose drafting Williams also participated. She also authored legislation amending the California Civil and Civil Procedure Codes concerning leasehold financing.

Her honors include being named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Real Estate Lawyers list in 2024, 2025 and 2026, receiving the Los Angeles County Bar Association Real Property Section's Outstanding Real Estate Lawyer Award in 2023, and earning the inaugural Excellence in Practice Award from the California Lawyers Association's Solo and Small Firms Section in 2019. In 2016, organizations including the U.S. Small Business Administration recognized her entrepreneurial skills. Commercial Real Estate Women–Los Angeles selected her as one of its“Women at the Top” in 2011.

Williams has served as chair of the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Real Property Section and on the Board of Regents of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys. She currently serves as Co-coordinator of the College's Regional Chairs Committee and recently served as California State Chair. She is on the Programs Committee for the American College of Real Estate Lawyers and has served on its Member Selection Committee. Los Angeles Magazine has named her a Southern California Super Lawyer each year from 2006 through 2026.

Williams said,“I am honored to join the distinguished lawyers and judges inducted into the Langston Hall of Fame. Their contributions to the profession and the community reflect a legacy I am proud to share"

About Williams & Associates

Williams & Associates is a Los Angeles boutique law firm focused on commercial real estate and related business law. Led by Norma J. Williams, the firm advises companies, financial institutions, developers, entrepreneurs, public and educational institutions, and other real estate interests.

Event information: The 34th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown. The reception begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon at 12:20 p.m.

Dimple Dang

Williams & Associates, Marketing Dept.

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Norma J. Williams to Be Inducted into the John M. Langston Bar Association's 34th Annual Hall of Fame News Provided By Williams & Associates October 21, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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