20Four7va Wins 'Best Small Business' At The 2026 BASA Awards®

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 20four7VA wins“Best Small Business” award in the Staffing & HR Agency category at the 2026 Best of America Small Business Awards.

BERLIN, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 20four7VA has secured the“Best Small Business” award in the Staffing & HR Agency category at the 2026 Best of America Small Business Awards (BASA Awards). The recognition marks the company's second appearance among BASA Awards honorees, reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable remote staffing solutions that help businesses operate efficiently and scale sustainably.“We're deeply honored to be recognized once again by the BASA Awards,” shares 20four7VA President and CEO Catherine vanVonno.“We are proud to share this recognition with so many extraordinary small businesses that are continually raising the bar across different industries.”Recognizing Small Business Excellence Across AmericaThe Best of America Small Business Awards is an awards program celebrating high-performing small businesses making an impact in their respective industries. With more than 150 categories, the program highlights the achievements and contributions of small businesses that drive innovation, create opportunities, and strengthen the U.S. economy.The winner selection consists of structured processes, including:Nomination and Entry Submission: Eligible small businesses operating within the United States submit their applications online.Independent Judging: Independent third-party industry experts evaluate each entry based on its work, accomplishments, and the relevant criteria.Public Voting: Finalists who pass the independent judging stage advance to the online public stage.Winner Selection: Category winners are determined based on the combined scores from the judges and public votes.For award recipients, this recognition can help increase brand visibility, strengthen credibility with prospective clients, and showcase their contributions to their industries.To learn more about the BASA Awards and view the complete list of honorees, visit the official BASA Awards website.20four7VA's Continued Commitment to Business Growth20four7VA's second BASA Awardswin underscores its ongoing commitment to helping businesses access the remote talent and operational support they need to grow. Through its managed virtual staffing solutions, the company connects businesses with qualified remote professionals who can support day-to-day operations, improve productivity, and help manage operating costs.The recognition also reflects the broader role of remote staffing in helping small businesses access talent beyond their immediate geographic markets and build the operational capacity needed to pursue new opportunities.“On behalf of the 20four7VA team, I'd like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to our co-awardees,” says vanVonno.“Let's continue to champion and celebrate one another!”As 20four7VA celebrates this milestone alongside fellow small business honorees, the company remains focused on helping businesses grow through dependable remote staffing solutions while creating meaningful professional opportunities for remote talent worldwide.About 20four7VA20four7VA is a fully remote, fully distributed staffing company based in Maryland, USA. Established in 2013, the company helps businesses grow through tailored remote staffing solutions. Its managed staffing services include talent sourcing and vetting, client-talent matching, onboarding, and ongoing support, helping businesses streamline operations, manage costs, and scale with confidence.For more information, visit the official 20four7VA website.

Katrina Peralta

20four7VA

+1 443-856-4882

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20four7VA Wins 'Best Small Business' at the 2026 BASA Awards® News Provided By 20four7VA October 21, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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