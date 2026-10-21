MENAFN - EIN Presswire) At America's busiest land port, the award goes to the shops that make getting help easy: 13 minutes from message to dispatch, with booking in two languages.

- Josh MelickLAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More truck-borne trade crosses the border at Laredo than anywhere else in the United States, and none of it waits for a phone tree. Rig today announced the winners of its Easiest to Book 2026 award for mobile diesel mechanics in Laredo, published at mobiledieselmechaniclaredo, recognizing the shops that turn a breakdown on I-35 or I-69 into a booked repair in minutes.Mr Diesel and Gas Mechanic Roadside Service takes the 2026 title, leading a top five that includes Rafter 7 Tire Shop & Road Service, TTT Road Service LLC, MAD Diesel Services Inc, and J&P Mobile Mechanics LLC.Unlike awards built on reviews or reputation, Easiest to Book is measured where Laredo actually feels it: the booking. Jobs dispatched through the Rig network in the Laredo market currently average 13 minutes from request to dispatched mechanic, with average arrival in 46 minutes. Drivers describe the problem once, by chat or a single phone call, in English or Spanish, and nearby mechanics respond with written price-and-ETA offers by text. No callbacks, no "we'll see what we can do.""Laredo is America's busiest land port, and half its breakdowns start in a second language," said Josh Melick, COO of Rig. "One chat, offers by text, pay when it's fixed. Booking has to be the easy part."That standard matters most where the clock is hardest. A tractor dead in the queue at the World Trade Bridge doesn't just lose an appointment; it can lose a customs window, and the load behind it."Half my Laredo calls start in Spanish and end with a truck rolling," said David of the Rig dispatch team. "One chat, offers in writing. Booking is the easy part, exactly like it should be."The winning shops handle the full roadside range on commercial diesel of every kind, from blown air lines and brake chambers to tire changes, no-starts, and emissions derates cleared at the truck.Voting for the 2027 award is open now at mobiledieselmechaniclaredo, along with the full methodology, a live feed of repair activity across Texas, and a directory of additional area shops, including shops outside the Rig network.About the Rig Regional Award Sites: The Laredo edition is part of a growing series of single-market award sites covering the freight corridors where Rig dispatches the most work. Neighboring editions cover El Paso (mobiledieselmechanicelpaso ) and Amarillo (mobiledieselmechanicamarillo ).About Rig: Rig is the easiest way to book a mobile diesel mechanic in the United States: describe the breakdown once, by chat or one phone call, in English or Spanish, and nearby mechanics respond with competing price-and-ETA offers by text, in writing, typically within minutes. No phone trees, no callbacks, no dispatcher markup games. Behind that booking experience is a nationwide network of 6,000+ mechanics across the lower 48, dispatched 24/7, serving semi trucks and trailers, motor coaches, RVs, box trucks, and heavy equipment. Payment settles through Rig only when the work is done; EFS, WEX, T-Chek, and credit cards accepted. Truck down? Call 1 (855) 744-2223 or chat at bigrig.Media contact:...

Josh Melick

Rig Technologies

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Rig Names Laredo's Best Mobile Diesel Mechanics in 2026 Easiest to Book Awards News Provided By Rig Technologies October 21, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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