Episcopal Impact Fund's 'EPISCO DISCO' Gala Turns A Night Of Light Into Lasting Impact

Night of Light EPISCO DISCO 2026

Night of Light EPISCO DISCO Duet

Night of Light EPISCO DISCO 2026 Fun

A Community of Support for the Bay Area

- Craig Miller, Co-Executive Director, Life Learning Academy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Episcopal Impact Fund's 2026 Night of Light Gala, themed EPISCO DISCO, was an incredible success, raising significant funds to advance housing security and vital community services across the Bay Area, thanks to the generosity of nearly 200 inspired community members, grantee partners, and dedicated sponsors.

The annual Night of Light Gala is an opportunity for the Bay Area community to come together in celebration and support of Episcopal Impact Fund's vision of a region where all our neighbors have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. This year's event, held on Saturday, October 17 at The Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco, brought together our community for an unforgettable evening of connection, joy, and generosity.

Proceeds from the event will advance housing security and support vital community services across the Bay Area, directly benefiting Episcopal Impact Fund's 50+ grantee organizations, which work tirelessly to serve neighbors experiencing poverty and housing insecurity.

Guests were deeply moved by the powerful remarks of Craig Miller, Co-Executive Director of Life Learning Academy (LLA) who shared stories of transformation made possible through LLA's programs.

Attendees also enjoyed video stories highlighting two additional grantees-Serenity House Oakland, and Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in partnership with Hillcrest Church. Each organization is changing lives and helping Bay Area neighbors thrive.

The evening's festivities brought the groove, featuring an unforgettable duet of“Don't Go Breakin' My Heart” by The Rt. Rev. Austin Keith Rios and Maleah Rios, roller skating human disco balls from Circosphere, a 360° photo booth, and a packed dance floor set to a nonstop disco playlist. Guests also showed up generously during the live and silent auctions, Fund-a-Need, and paddle raise.

On behalf of the thousands of children and families served each year by Episcopal Impact Fund's partners, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our premier sponsor Diane B. Wilsey and to our entire community of supporters. Together, we are creating pathways out of poverty, investing in stability for future generations, and building a stronger, more equitable Bay Area for all.

About Episcopal Impact Fund

Episcopal Impact Fund is creating pathways out of poverty for children, families, and youth in the San Francisco Bay Area. We channel our community's time, talent, and treasure in a shared mission to ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors have access to the dignified housing they need to thrive. Through trust-based philanthropy – grantmaking, advocacy, volunteer initiatives, and faith-based affordable housing development – we're working toward a Bay Area where every person has the resources and opportunities to realize their full potential. Since our founding in 1977, the Impact Fund has helped elevate the lives of millions of our neighbors experiencing poverty. To learn more, visit .

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Kieran King

Episcopal Impact Fund

+1 415-869-7824

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Episcopal Impact Fund's 'EPISCO DISCO' Gala Turns a Night of Light into Lasting Impact News Provided By Episcopal Impact Fund October 21, 2026, 17:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Religion



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