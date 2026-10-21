Illinois Local Holiday Market Celebrates Small Business Saturday And Route 66 Centennial

Santa walks through the Illinois Local Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday

Bluey and Bingo at the Illinois Local Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday

Ryan Leake, owner of Little Lincoln's Toy Shop, at the Illinois Local Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday

Sixth annual event turns Thanksgiving weekend guests into customers for local businesses throughout the region

- Chris Long, co-founder of Illinois LocalSPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Illinois Local, a statewide membership for independent businesses and causes, will host its sixth annual Illinois Local Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 28, in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.This year's celebration is especially significant as the Holiday Market has been officially designated a Route 66 Centennial Certified Project, making it part of the national celebration of the 100th anniversary of America's iconic Mother Road. Illinois Local is also an American Express Neighborhood Champion, and the market is supported by the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for Central Illinois.The family-friendly event will bring together more than 70 Illinois small businesses and organizations for a full day of holiday shopping, food, live entertainment, children's activities and community celebration. The Holiday Market attracts thousands of visitors from across Central Illinois and beyond, including many people who are in the Springfield area visiting family and friends for Thanksgiving.That influx of visitors creates an important opportunity for the Springfield area. In addition to spending at the Holiday Market, visitors can shop, dine, stay and explore local businesses throughout the community, helping extend the economic impact of the event beyond the fairgrounds, downtown and into nearby towns.“Small Business Saturday provides another opportunity to champion small businesses,” said Chris Long, co-founder of Illinois Local.“This year is even more exciting because we're also celebrating 100 years of Route 66. Being recognized as a Route 66 Centennial Certified Project means we can shine an even brighter spotlight on the incredible businesses, organizations and causes that are part of the historic Mother Road.”The Route 66 Centennial Certified Project designation is a highlight of this year's event. The market is located along the historic Route 66 corridor at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and will showcase businesses, organizations and causes connected to communities along the Mother Road.For participating businesses, the Illinois Local Holiday Market offers an opportunity to connect with customers, reach new audiences and make Small Business Saturday count.“We have had a fantastic experience being a vendor for the Illinois Local Holiday Market,” said Kristen Deweese of Honeydew Candle Co. "It is our biggest and most successful event of the year. It is well-marketed and draws in hundreds of people to shop. Illinois Local has helped us draw in the customers we need to have an excellent sales day.”Ryan Leake of Little Lincoln's Toy Shop also highlighted the value of participating in the market and connecting with shoppers.“We skipped the very first Illinois Local Holiday Market and quickly realized we should have been there. Since then, it's become one of our favorite events of the season. Even on Small Business Saturday, one of the busiest days in our shop, the market keeps pace with our in-store sales and brings new faces through our doors. We can't wait to be part of it again this year,” said Ryan.The market provides shoppers with an opportunity to discover local businesses and find unique gifts while supporting the entrepreneurs who contribute to the region's economy.For the first time, the annual Illinois Local Awards will be presented at the Holiday Market at 3 p.m. Four awards will recognize members for their business achievements, contributions to the community, social media engagement and support of the Illinois Local community.This year's finalists are:Business of the Year.Bailey Family Insurance.Ceramics Made by Rosie.Doc's Just Off 66.Happy Hour Pilates.Knob Hill Landscape Co.Community Hero.Prairie Land Buzz Magazine.Journey Like June.Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway.The Teal Owl.Trimble's Produce Farm / Farmer Scott's Premium PopcornBest Use of Social Media.Magelitz Clinic Conservative Medicine.Happy Hour Pilates.Sunflour Bakery.Honeydew Candle Co..Dayna's Dance RevolutionAmbassador of the Year.Noah Schlosser – Noah Schlosser Media.Cheri Plummer – CLP Insurance Solutions.Brandy Mikus – Pear Tree Pups.Tammy & Gordon Fidler – The Brinkerhoff Mansion.Bethany Simmermaker – West of Wise WineryThe awards are sponsored by Bailey Family Insurance and designed by Ceramics Made by Rosie.Families can enjoy Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bluey & Bingo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free holiday crafts, live performances from Springfield Youth Performance Group, Dayna's Dance Revolution, Springfield Theatre Centre and Music Therapy Connections, plus a children's play area hosted by Little Lincoln's Toy Shop.With shopping, entertainment and activities for all ages, the Holiday Market offers visitors an opportunity to celebrate the season while supporting the local businesses that help communities thrive.Event DetailsWhat: Illinois Local Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday - Sixth AnnualWhen: Saturday, November 28, 2026 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Where: Orr Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds, 66 4-H Rd., Springfield, IL 62702Admission: $5 for ages 13 and up; children 12 and under are freeIllinois Local Awards: 3 p.m.More Information: illinoislocal/holiday-market###Notes to Editor:About Illinois LocalIllinois Local is a statewide membership organization supporting independent businesses and causes across Illinois. Illinois Local helps businesses connect, grow, and gain visibility through networking, referrals, promotional opportunities, professional photo shoots, media exposure, the annual Illinois Local Awards, and a listing in the member directory.Since 2021, Illinois Local has hosted its annual Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday, bringing together local vendors and the community to celebrate and support independent businesses.

Gemma Long

Gem PR & Media, Inc.

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Illinois Local Holiday Market Celebrates Small Business Saturday and Route 66 Centennial News Provided By Gem PR & Media, Inc. October 21, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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