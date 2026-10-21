MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than 740 verified repair jobs across the Memphis market back an award decided the old-fashioned way: by the drivers who broke down there.

- Alex Savenok, CEO, RigMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Memphis moves more freight overnight than most American cities move all day. When something breaks at 3am on I-40, I-55, or I-69, somebody has to answer, and Memphis drivers have now said, on the record, who does. Rig today announced the winners of its Drivers' Choice 2026 award for mobile diesel mechanics in Memphis, published at mobiledieselmechanicmemphis.2026 Top Five:1. C & G Truck Repair2. Webb's Heavy & Medium Duty Diesel Repair LLC3. Montgomery Diesel4. On the Go Tire & Repair Services5. Able Truck Repair.Drivers' Choice is the most direct of Rig's award programs: it weighs the choices of drivers and owner-operators who actually broke down in the market: who they called, who they called back, and who they picked again when it happened twice. More than 740 verified jobs have been completed through the Rig network in the Memphis market, where 42 mobile mechanics currently serve the metro's truck stops, distribution centers, and highway shoulders."Memphis moves more freight overnight than most cities move all day. Seven hundred–plus verified jobs went into this ranking. Drivers chose these shops with their callbacks, we just counted," said Alex Savenok, Co-founder & CEO of Rig Technologies.The overnight call mix tells its own story: blown air bags on dock ramps, dead batteries in cold snaps, air-line and brake-chamber failures, and forced regens on trucks that can't afford to sit through one. Most are fixed at the truck, without a tow."Memphis overnight freight doesn't forgive slow," said Denis of the Rig dispatch team. "Blown air bag on the ramp at 3am? These shops treat it like it's their own load on the clock."The winning shops work on commercial diesel of every kind (semi-trucks and trailers, motor coaches and buses, RVs, box trucks, and heavy equipment) around the clock, which in Memphis is not a figure of speech. It's the quality the whole network is built around: a breakdown at 3am gets the same live dispatcher and the same minutes-to-offers booking as one at 3pm.Voting for the 2027 award is open now at mobiledieselmechanicmemphis, along with the award methodology, a live feed of repair activity across Tennessee, and a directory of additional area shops, including shops outside the Rig network.About the Rig Regional Award Sites: The Memphis edition is part of a growing series of single-market award sites covering the freight corridors where Rig dispatches the most work. Neighboring editions cover Nashville (mobiledieselmechanicnashville ) and Little Rock (mobiledieselmechaniclittlerock ).About Rig: Rig is the nationwide mobile diesel mechanic network that actually answers at 3am: live dispatch 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, nights, weekends, and holidays, across all of the lower 48. When a truck goes down overnight, drivers describe the problem once and nearby mechanics respond with competing price-and-ETA offers by text within minutes, on semi trucks and trailers, motor coaches, RVs, box trucks, and heavy equipment. With 6,000+ mechanics in the network, payment settles through Rig only when the work is done; EFS, WEX, T-Chek, and credit cards accepted. Truck down right now? Call 1 (855) 744-2223 or chat at bigrig.Media contact:...

Josh Melick

Rig Technologies

+1 415-793-1279

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Rig Names Memphis's Best Mobile Diesel Mechanics in 2026 Drivers' Choice Awards News Provided By Rig Technologies October 21, 2026, 17:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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