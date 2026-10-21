Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi Inaugurates New Road In Mukhmelpur Village

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi inaugurated a road in Mukhmelpur village today, which will provide better road infrastructure to the local residents, a release said.

"He said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been carrying out a series of inaugurations for the convenience of the public," it added.

UK Chaudhary, BJP District President (North-East); Rajpal Rana, nominated member of the MCD; Shweta Nagarkoti, Deputy Commissioner, North Zone; along with local citizens and MCD officials were present on the occasion.

MCD Credits Delhi Govt for 'Ample Funding', Development

Pravesh Wahi said that since Rekha Gupta assumed office as the Chief Minister of Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been receiving "ample funding" for development projects, ensuring the progress of the city.

"With the support of the Delhi Government, the height of the garbage mountains in Delhi has been reduced by more than half and they will be completely eliminated very soon," it added.

Mayor Urges Public Cooperation for a Cleaner Delhi

Citing the examples of Indore, Sikkim and Gujarat he emphasized that Delhi, too, must be made clean, hygienic, and beautiful-a goal that requires the cooperation of the public, it said.

"Citizens must make cleanliness a habit. Waste should be managed at the source: wet waste should be disposed of in green bins, and dry waste in blue bins. By adopting such small, cleanliness-related habits everyone can contribute to making Delhi clean, hygienic and green," as per the release.

He reiterated the MCD's commitment to providing better facilities to the citizens.

"Those present expressed their happiness over the inauguration of the road and appreciated the ongoing efforts toward the development of the village." (ANI)

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