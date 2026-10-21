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Man Arrested For Creating AI-Generated Vidhana Soudha Bomb Blast Video

Man Arrested For Creating AI-Generated Vidhana Soudha Bomb Blast Video


Date: 2026-10-21 01:15:25

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A migrant labourer from Bihar, identified as Ali, has been arrested for allegedly creating and posting an AI-generated video showing a bomb blast at Vidhana Soudha.

Details of the Viral Video

The clip, which went viral on Oct 20, shows the legislature building being destroyed in an explosion after a person mimes a trigger pull. It was reportedly shared from an Instagram account, 'Jnx king Hg' with a caption claiming he had blown up Vidhana Soudha.

Public Outrage and Police Action

The fabricated video sparked outrage, with users tagging Bengaluru Police and demanding action. Police said no real blast occurred and the video is synthetic.

FIR Registered Over Security Concerns

Following complaints, an FIR is being registered, and the Instagram account has been deactivated. Vidhana Soudha is a high-security government building housing the state legislature, and officials said such fake content can create panic and security concerns.

Investigation and Police Warning

The accused is being interrogated to ascertain his motive. Police have warned against the misuse of AI to create threatening content. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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