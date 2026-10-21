Dhirubhai Ambani International School: India's Only School In Global Top 10 And Its Massive Fees

Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) secured the 9th position globally in Education Advisers UK's 2026 IB Diploma Programme rankings, becoming the only Indian school in the top 10.

Education Advisers UK recently released their 2026 global rankings, and Mumbai based Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) secured the 9th position. DAIS achieved this milestone in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme category. The 2026 graduating batch scored an impressive average of 40.8 points. This score marks the best academic result since the school started. DAIS now stands as the only Indian school in the global top 10 list. The school also holds the highest number of IB Diploma students among the top 10, with 105 students. The management credits this massive success to student curiosity, creative thinking, and top quality teaching.

Many parents dream of sending their kids to this globally recognised school located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The management started this co-education day school in 2003, and it does not offer hostel facilities. The school does not publish official fee charts, but various reports estimate the costs. Parents pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000.

The yearly fee for LKG to Class 7 is around Rs 1.7 lakh. The Class 8 to 10 ICSE batch pays about Rs 1.85 lakh annually, though the school is slowly phasing out this board. The Cambridge IGCSE board for Class 8 to 10 costs between Rs 4.48 lakh and Rs 5.9 lakh per year. The Class 11 and 12 IB Diploma Programme is the most expensive, costing around Rs 9.65 lakh annually.

Parents should contact the admission office for exact written details, as these estimated fees can change.

Students see a significant fee jump when they shift to international boards like Cambridge IGCSE in Class 8 and IB Diploma in Class 11. These international programs require specially trained teachers, extra projects, and advanced learning activities, which increase the overall costs.

The school justifies these fees with world class facilities across its 1.3 lakh square feet campus. Students learn in over 60 air-conditioned classrooms and modern science labs. The massive library houses more than 40,000 physical and digital books.

The campus includes dedicated rooms for art, music, languages, and computer education, along with a special performance space. Sports enthusiasts get a 2.3 acre playground featuring basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts, plus a yoga room. The school also provides a medical centre, an audio-visual auditorium, and two dining halls that serve pure vegetarian meals and snacks.

The school generally opens admissions for outside students in Class 8 and Class 11, depending on available seats and yearly rules. Students write a November entrance test and attend an interactive session for Class 8 admission. The school also asks applicants to submit a 500-word personal statement explaining their views.

The Class 11 admission process includes a multiple-choice test and a theory exam. Students who clear these tests then attend an interactive session. The management selects students for the lower classes based on the initial application and a direct interaction with both parents and the child.