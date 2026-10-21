Childfree Trust Selected As World Economic Forum Uplink Venture In Manulife-Backed Longevity Innovation Challenge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Childfree Trust brings a new approach to financial, healthcare and next-of-kin planning for adults aging without children

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Childfree Trust ®, the first estate planning and professional fiduciary solution built specifically for people without children, today announced its selection as an UpLink Venture in the Shaping Canada's Longevity Advantage Challenge, supported by Manulife and the World Economic Forum's Longevity Economy Initiative.

Childfree Trust is one of 10 ventures selected through the challenge, which sought integrated, actionable solutions to help transform Canada's health, financial and care systems and strengthen people's ability to plan for and navigate longer lives.

As populations age and family structures change, more people are facing questions about who will manage their finances, healthcare and long-term care needs. For adults without children, these challenges are especially pressing, as many existing systems assume adult children will eventually step in. Childfree Trust addresses this gap through online estate planning documents, 24/7 emergency response and access to a professional fiduciary partner who can help ensure members' wishes are carried out.

"Living longer is only part of the challenge. We also need to rethink who people can rely on as they age," said Jay Zigmont, PhD, CFP®, Founder of Childfree Trust and a cultural economist who created the Childfree financial planning category. "For generations, we've built financial, healthcare and caregiving systems around the assumption that adult children will step in when needed. But that isn't the reality for millions of people. Being selected as an UpLink Venture reinforces the importance of building solutions that reflect how people actually live and who they can depend on."

“Childfree Trust is doing truly exceptional work, offering a thoughtful, compassionate, and forward-thinking approach to helping people plan for the future with confidence and peace of mind,” said Mary Furlong, Founder and CEO of Mary Furlong & Associates.“Their work addresses an important and often overlooked need combining insight, empathy and practical solutions in a way that makes a real difference. Childfree Trust is helping lead an important conversation about the future of care, security and independence, and I applaud their vision, dedication, and impact.

The recognition follows two recent milestones for Childfree Trust. Earlier this month, TIME named Childfree Trust one of its Best Inventions of 2026 in the Social Impact category. In September, the company received a $434,385 grant from the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, to research an AI-powered decision-support tool for long-term care planning among adults without children.

As an UpLink Venture, Childfree Trust joins an innovation ecosystem that connects entrepreneurs with partners, experts and organizations working to address major global challenges. With more adults choosing not to have children or aging without them, traditional approaches to financial planning, healthcare and caregiving are increasingly being challenged. The recognition creates an opportunity for Childfree Trust to bring this growing population into broader conversations about longevity, financial resilience and the future of care within the World Economic Forum.

To learn more about the Shaping Canada's Longevity Advantage Challenge, click here:

About Childfree Trust®

Childfree Trust® is the first nationwide fiduciary estate planning and next-of-kin solution designed specifically for Childfree and Permanently Childless adults. The platform combines comprehensive online legal document creation with 24/7 emergency response and access to a professional fiduciary partner, ensuring members' wishes are protected in life and beyond. From naming medical and financial powers of attorney to creating detailed care and pet plans, the service provides peace of mind for those who value autonomy, security and continuity.

Childfree Trust is part of the Childfree Enterprises ecosystem, alongside Childfree Wealth®, a fiduciary-only financial planning firm, and under parent company Childfree InsightsTM, a research and education hub advancing understanding of the Childfree experience. Together, these brands define a new model of Life and Legacy StewardshipTM, helping Childfree people live intentionally and plan confidently for the future. Learn more at .

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