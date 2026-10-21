Jetblue Vacations And Virgin Voyages Give Grown-Ups Permission To Hang A Do Not Disturb Sign On Their Entire Kid-Free Vacation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Parents have joked about it. Reddit has debated it for years. Now, two powerhouse travel brands are making it real. JetBlue Vacations and Virgin Voyages today introduced“Do Not Disturb,” a first-of-its-kind vacation experience pairing a dedicated kid-free JetBlue flight with an adults-only Virgin Voyages sailing, turning the internet's favorite what-if into an actual, bookable vacation.

Somewhere between wheels up in New York and sail away in Miami, it starts to sink in: there's nowhere you need to be and nothing you need to take care of. Settle into your seat, stretch out, lose yourself in a movie and enjoy the rare feeling of having absolutely nothing waiting for you on the other side. And once you arrive, that feeling doesn't disappear.

On this kid-free getaway, days unfold entirely on your terms: long lunches, spontaneous dinners, late nights under the stars and mornings with nowhere to rush off to. Change your plans halfway through the day just because you can. It's a vacation built around the luxury of recharging, reconnecting and the freedom to do exactly what you want.

Do Not Disturb brings together two brands known for rewriting the rules of travel, pairing JetBlue Vacations' approach to making vacations easier to plan, more rewarding and more valuable with Virgin Voyages' award-winning, kid-free experience at sea. From wheels up to sail away, every part of the journey is designed exclusively for travelers 18 and older.

On sale today, October 21, travelers can secure their spot on this one-of-a-kind, exclusively adult escape that starts at the gate and doesn't let up until the ship pulls back into port.

Setting sail from Miami aboard Virgin Voyages' glamorous new vessel, Brilliant Lady, this four-night escapade runs March 4-8, 2027. The itinerary includes laid-back Key West where "it's five o'clock somewhere" can actually mean something, and Virgin Voyages' gorgeous Beach Club in Bimini. There, the relaxation and service of a high-end Caribbean resort pair perfectly with the energy of a sophisticated Mediterranean day club. Turquoise waters, swaying palms and coastal chic vibes won't be interrupted by cannonball contests or calls of“Marco Polo.”

Here's what makes this epic, one-time-only getaway worth clearing your calendar for:



Access to JetBlue's BlueHouseTM at JFK, its distinctly New York take on the airport lounge, for a limited number of Sailors on a first-come, first-served basis.

Round-trip JetBlue flight from New York's JFK to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International (FLL)*

An in-flight toast, courtesy of Virgin Voyages, to celebrate the start of the kid-free getaway

Seamless, private roundtrip transportation between FLL and PortMiami, with luggage handled, so your only job is showing up

Priority boarding through Virgin Voyages' exclusive RockStar entrance and lounge access

A private onboard Welcome Party complete with a special Do Not Disturb cocktail

A $100 Bar Tab per cabin Exclusive in-cabin surprise & delights

Plus 10 lucky travelers will receive a $50 onboard credit to put towards Shore Things, a mud bath in the Thermal Suite, or whatever your inner adult wants.

Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages said, "People have wanted this kind of kid-free from takeoff to sail away for a long time, and now it actually exists. Virgin Voyages has always been the adults-only, award-winning name at sea, and JetBlue brings that same spirit to the air. Put the two together, and this is just the start of what we can build.”

Jamie Perry, President of Paisly, which powers JetBlue Vacations, said,“We love creating vacations for all kinds of travelers, including families, but we also know there are moments when adults are looking for a different kind of getaway. With Do Not Disturb, we wanted that feeling of truly switching off to start well before you step onto the ship. From the flight to the transfer to the cruise itself, we've thought about the entire journey so our customers can simply show up, settle in and enjoy some uninterrupted time away. And partnering with Virgin Voyages gave us the perfect opportunity to have a little fun with it.”

Named the No. 1 mega-ship ocean cruise line in Travel + Leisure's 2026 World's Best Awards, Virgin Voyages brings fresh, made-to-order dining across 20+ eateries, immersive entertainment and a dash of vitamin sea for a vacation that feels as good as it looks.

JetBlue Vacations makes it easy to book a cruise vacation from start to finish, bringing flights, cruises, transfers and vacation extras together in one place. Through JetBlue Vacations, travelers can book sailings with Virgin Voyages and a growing portfolio of leading cruise lines, while accessing exclusive perks, added value and human support throughout their trip.

And booking through JetBlue Vacations comes with rewards of its own: travelers can earn TrueBlue points and tiles toward Perks You Pick and Mosaic status, while also earning eligible rewards through Virgin Voyages' Sailing Club, giving you even more to look forward to beyond the getaway itself.

The exclusive Do Not Disturb package, including round-trip, kid-free JetBlue flights, the Virgin Voyages sailing, and exclusive VIP experiences and add-ons throughout the journey, is $2,750 for two Sailors, including taxes, fees and gratuities.

Ready to go on Do Not Disturb mode? The booking window is now open with the 60 cabins available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit . To book, call JetBlue Vacations at 844-593-7581.

*U.S. Department of Transportation Public Charter Number PC-26-091

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+1 954-488-2955

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JetBlue Vacations x Virgin Voyages