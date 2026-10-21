Notified Opens Model Context Protocol (MCP) Beta Program For PR And IR Data And Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New MCP Server Connects Content OSTM and IR HubTM to Leading AI Agents and Client-Built Systems

Key Facts:





Notified MCP connects Notified's Content OS and IR Hub platforms to AI agents, starting with Microsoft Teams and Copilot and the agents clients build themselves.

PR and IR professionals will be able to ask questions and receive instant answers drawn from their Notified data, including GlobeNewswire press release analytics, IR events, IR website metrics and Market Intelligence. Future enhancements include the addition of end-to-end workflows. Notified invites eligible North American clients to join the beta program, beginning with GlobeNewswire press release drafting, optimization and reporting. Interested clients can contact their account manager to learn more.



NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified today opened the beta program for Notified MCP, a first-of-its-kind offering for public relations and investor relations workflows that helps teams understand communications performance, prepare for executive conversations and act on market signals without leaving their AI workspace.

Based on client feedback, Notified MCP will be commercially available starting with Microsoft Teams and Copilot. Microsoft 365 is already in daily use across most enterprises and agencies and has already been reviewed and approved by information security teams. Support for ChatGPT will follow, with Claude and Gemini soon after.

Notified MCP is built on Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that lets AI agents securely query, retrieve and act on data from third-party systems. For communicators, that means an AI agent can work directly with their Notified data and tools in the same conversation where they are already creating, planning and collaborating.

What an MCP-Enabled Platform Makes Possible

Connecting Notified to an AI agent changes what a single request can accomplish. Rather than logging into separate platforms, exporting reports and pasting results between windows, a PR or IR professional can ask one question and have the agent pull, combine and act on the data.

“PR and IR pros are being asked to show results faster and with more precision than ever before,” said Jeff Stacey, Chief Product Officer at Notified.“With Notified MCP, the press release performance, investor engagement and market data they depend on is ready the moment a question comes up, whether they're preparing for an earnings call, briefing leadership or planning their next announcement. That gives time back for the strategic work only they can do.”

Because MCP is an open standard, Notified data can also sit alongside the other systems a client's agents already use, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms, document libraries and calendars. This allows teams to build workflows that span their full communications stack, all governed by the access controls they already have in place.

What Notified MCP Will Deliver



Conversational access: Ask questions about press releases, IR events, website traffic and Market Intelligence directly in Teams or Copilot.

Integration with existing client data: Combine Notified data with the CRM, documents and other systems clients already use.

Workflow automation: Turn routine tasks like release reporting, earnings prep and leadership briefings into repeatable agent workflows.

Client-built agents: Connect Notified to the AI agents an organization has built internally.

Press release creation and distribution: Draft, optimize and, in a future release, distribute GlobeNewswire releases from within the agent. Secure connection: Users see only the Notified data their existing credentials allow.



“We're building for how large enterprises and agencies will operate,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer at Notified.“Within the next 24 months, practitioners won't be switching between vendor platforms. They'll work through a custom interface and a set of agents, conversationally. Our job is to make sure Notified's data and services are fully available inside that environment, and our beta clients will help shape exactly how that works.”

Information Security at the Core

Notified MCP is designed to fit existing enterprise security processes. For clients using Microsoft 365, access follows the standard approval path for adding a vendor agent to Teams with the client's IT or information security team reviewing and approving the Notified agent from the Microsoft 365 agent store. Once approved, users sign in with their existing Notified credentials, and no new data-sharing arrangements are required. Users can only access the Notified data their current permissions allow.

How to Join the Beta Program

The beta program is open to eligible North American clients, with broader availability to follow. Clients interested in participating should contact their Notified account manager to learn more.











About Notified

Notified, Equiniti's market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OSTM and IR HubTM. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified's solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.

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Notified MCP Beta Program: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Notified MCP?

A connection that lets AI agents work directly with Notified's Content OS and IR Hub data and services. Users ask questions in their AI workspace and get answers drawn from their own Notified data.

What is MCP?

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that lets AI agents securely retrieve and act on data from third-party systems.

Which AI platforms are supported?

Microsoft Teams and Copilot first. ChatGPT will follow, then Claude and Gemini.

Why Microsoft first?

Client feedback showed that Microsoft 365 is already in daily use and already approved by information security teams. Starting there is the fastest path to adoption.

What can beta participants do?

The beta starts with press release drafting, optimization and reporting. Access to IR events, IR website metrics and Market Intelligence data is included, with GlobeNewswire press release distribution from within the agent to follow.

Can we connect our own AI agents?

Yes. Organizations can connect their internally built agents directly to the Notified MCP server.

What does our information security team need to do?

For Microsoft 365, it follows the standard approval process for adding a vendor agent to Teams. Most clients treat it as a routine request.

Who can see what data?

Users see only the Notified data their existing credentials allow. Permissions carry over automatically.

Who is eligible?

Eligible North American clients. Broader availability will follow.

How do we join?

Contact your Notified account manager to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.