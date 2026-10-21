Reed's Provides Response To Unusual Market Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE American: REED) (“Reed's” or the“Company”), owner of the nation's leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, today announced that the Company has become aware of unusual trading activity in its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange American on October 20-21, 2026. The Company is issuing this press release pursuant to Section 401(d) of the NYSE American Company Guide. The Company has made inquiries and has been unable to determine whether corrective actions are appropriate at this time. The Company is further announcing that there has been no material development in its business and affairs not previously disclosed or, to its knowledge, any other reason to account for the unusual market action.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed's is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high-quality, premium and better-for-you sodas. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed's®, Virgil's® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company's beverages are now sold in over 32,000 stores nationwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by terms such as“aim,”“believe,”“look forward to,”“can,”“will,”“realize,”“deliver,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks could materially impact our ability to access raw materials, production, transportation and/or other logistics needs.

If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, Reed's actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in Reed's public filings, including Reed's annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 27, 2026, as updated by Reed's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026 filed on August 12, 2026. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Reed's assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza

Elevate IR

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(720) 330-2829