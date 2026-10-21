Roosevelt In Downtown Phoenix Celebrates Grand Opening

Early evening at the Roosevelt Bar

Braised Pork Cuban Style

Roosevelt Music Room

Roosevelt Row Arts District's new hybrid hospitality concept combines food, cocktails, music, art and film in a cultural landmark.

- partner and Relentless Beats VP Stephen Kushnir

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roosevelt, an audio-forward listening lounge, restaurant, and performance and event venue in Downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row Arts District, hosts a grand opening throughout October and November. The hybrid hospitality concept is a joint venture between the founders of Phoenix-based Relentless Beats, one of the Southwest's most prolific independent promoters, and restaurant and event space Ocotillo, along with veterans of the local music and nightlife scene. With elevated cuisine and cocktails, the new community destination's diverse cultural programming kicks off the season in the rising southwestern city.

“Roosevelt is a concept with a clear purpose that doesn't fit into any one category. Whether people come to eat, be entertained, experience, or connect, there will always be something new as the space evolves through new ideas, collaborations, and experiences,” said partner and Relentless Beats VP Stephen Kushnir.“There's an intentionality with Roosevelt that will require return visits from guests and performers to experience amenities and details that set it apart in the region.”

Occupying the former arthouse cinema and lounge FilmBar, Roosevelt launches a new chapter for the space already rooted in Phoenix's creative community. Its partners bring respective backgrounds spanning hospitality, dining, nightlife, music and entertainment. In addition to Kushnir, the partners include Relentless Beats founder and CEO Thomas Turner, Ocotillo chef-owner Walter Sterling, and DJ Michael Hooker. Architect John Labahn's multi-disciplinary design firm, LAB Design Collaborative, collaborated on the 4,000-square-foot space's renovation and décor. Phoenix artist Tony Obr's site-specific art installation Werewolf Life Coach (Roosevelt Redux) further reflects Roosevelt's goal of giving visual art a place alongside food, music and film.

“Our goal was to design the ultimate, state-of-the-art arrangement for music talent and other artists to realize their vision,” said Kushnir, describing the warm, approachable room built to perform, from technology to the guest experience.“At the same time, Roosevelt serves as a neighborhood restaurant and bar where music and the arts play just as big a role rather than an afterthought.”

At the heart of Roosevelt lies Arizona's only Funktion-One sound system in a hospitality setting. Custom-designed by Sound Investment and installed by Hypercube Audio, its high-fidelity sound, studio-quality acoustics, and strategically placed speakers, adjusted for conversation and dining volume levels that build as the night progresses, will be put to the test by international, national, and local acts. Roosevelt's state-of-the-art lighting, personally executed by SJ Lighting founder and designer Stephen Lieberman, will deftly complement the audio.

Upcoming performances include Alisha + Anoushka B2B Michael Hooker (October 29), Deadly Disco Ball featuring Pete Salaz + Senbad + DJ Court (October 30), and the Halloween Haunted House Party featuring Michael Hooker + Jimii + Nikita Rising (October 31). The calendar continues with Fergie (November 11), Julian Fijma (November 20), and Radio Slave (December 6), alongside Sound Kitchen, Roosevelt's recurring Thursday hi-fidelity listening experience bringing together curated vinyl selections, food, and cocktails in an intimate listening lounge setting.

Film returns to the former cinema through Roosevelt's ongoing partnership with Cinehaze Film Club, with the next screening featuring the cult classic“The Lost Boys” (October 27). The collaboration celebrates the venue's cinematic history while introducing a new generation of film experiences to Downtown Phoenix. For upcoming screenings and information, visit CineHaze.

Roosevelt also plans to develop programming with ASUPROX, Arizona State University's flagship music industry conference that connects music, technology, innovation, and business. The relationship is key to Roosevelt's mission of creating opportunities for students, emerging artists, and Phoenix's next generation of creatives. Additional community outreach includes a happy hour with local businesses and organizations, in partnership with Local First Arizona (October 27), and a welcome reception with Valley of the Sun Concierge Group (November 24).

Sterling's culinary program is equally flexible, with small plates and heartier fare for dinner and late-night bites. Eclectic dishes reflect his extensive travels and stages throughout his longtime career, from the American South to Southern California to the Sonoran Desert, ranging from House Paella with bomba rice, Spanish chorizo, chicken, and saffron to Braised Pork Shoulder with black beans, fried plantains, and citrus mojo. The menu also features vegetarian options like Miso Grilled Oyster Mushrooms and, for dessert, Flourless Chocolate Cake with lemon gelato.

“For me, the food has to be just as important as the music, sound and atmosphere,” said Sterling.“We built the menu to be approachable and shareable, whether you're coming in for a full dinner or ordering a few plates for the table over drinks. The idea is to order together, share, try different things, and let the food be part of the experience of the room.”

Nic and Jourdain Fiorini lead Roosevelt's cocktail and bar program, and their experience with acclaimed Phoenix cocktail destinations Sidecar and Barcoa brings a distinct local perspective. Named after songs, the creative cocktail menu reflects Roosevelt's connection to music. Guests can sip creations like Walking on Sunshine with Caravedo Acholado pisco, Cascadia Liqueur, guanabana, and elderflower; Harvest Moon with Old Bardstown bourbon, vin santo, and fig syrup; and Electric Feel with Lyre's rum, coconut syrup, and mint, among a zero-proof selection. To celebrate the grand opening, generous happy hour specials extend to the full drink menu.

With their shared event-hosting expertise, the partners designed Roosevelt for private events. The multi-purpose venue is available for buyouts, special occasions, and parties up to 250 people, including Monday, when it's closed for normal business hours.

Roosevelt also extends an open invitation to regional artists, musicians, filmmakers, DJs, designers, promoters, and innovators. No idea is too big or too small, so send the team a performance demo, curate an art exhibit or listening session, screen a short film, stage a show, and host a dinner, private party, or product launch. The goal is to bring the community into what happens next at Roosevelt.

Located at 815 N. 2nd Street in Downtown Phoenix, Roosevelt's hours are Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 4 p.m.-12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Daily happy hour runs from 4-6 p.m. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Chad Shearer

Caren West PR

+1 480-560-5540

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Roosevelt In Downtown Phoenix Celebrates Grand Opening News Provided By Caren West PR October 21, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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