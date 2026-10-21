Senior Justice Law Firm Secures $1 Million Recovery In Florida Home Health Negligence Case

Senior Justice Law Firm attorney Dylan Hanson represented the injured client in a Florida home health negligence case.

Attorney Dylan Hanson represented a legally blind man who suffered permanent brain injuries following a fall under home health care supervision.

- Dylan Hanson, Esq, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Justice Law Firm, the nation's largest law firm dedicated exclusively to representing victims of elder abuse, neglect, and negligence, has secured a $1 million settlement in a Florida home health negligence case involving a legally blind man who suffered a permanent traumatic brain injury while under the supervision of a home health aide.Attorney Dylan Hanson represented a Pinellas County resident in his late 50s who is legally blind and has mobility limitations resulting from a prior stroke. Despite these challenges, the client maintained a degree of independence while living in his own home with assistance from a home health care provider.On November 21, 2023, the client and his home health aide stepped outside his residence to retrieve a delivered package. While standing on the front landing near an exterior staircase, the aide released her hold on him to close the front door. Without physical assistance or guidance, he stepped backward and fell down several stairs onto the concrete below.The fall resulted in catastrophic injuries, including a skull fracture, bleeding in the brain, and a severe traumatic brain injury. The client required emergency hospitalization, mechanical ventilation, and extensive rehabilitation. He sustained permanent cognitive impairments and significant communication difficulties, leaving him dependent on around-the-clock supervision and assistance with daily activities.The case centered on the home health provider's alleged failure to follow established fall-prevention precautions. The client's care plan specifically identified him as a fall risk and required caregivers to maintain physical contact while assisting him with walking. During deposition testimony, the aide acknowledged her responsibility to protect him from foreseeable hazards and admitted that the fall could have been prevented.Before Senior Justice Law Firm became involved, two other law firms had declined to pursue the case. The firm accepted the representation and ultimately secured a $1 million recovery on behalf of its client. The case was filed in Florida's Sixth Judicial Circuit Court in Pinellas County (Case No. 52 2025 CA005322XXCICI)."Home health care providers have a responsibility to understand and follow the safety precautions established for the individuals in their care," said Dylan Hanson, attorney at Senior Justice Law Firm. "Our client's fall risk was clearly documented, and the safety measures required to protect him were outlined in his care plan. This case demonstrates the devastating consequences that can result when those safeguards are not followed."Unlike nursing home negligence cases, home health negligence claims involve care provided within an individual's residence. Depending on the scope of their services, home health aides may be responsible for assisting with mobility, daily activities, and maintaining a safe living environment.The settlement underscores Senior Justice Law Firm's commitment to pursuing accountability for negligence in home health care and advocating for individuals and families affected by preventable injuries.About Senior Justice Law FirmSenior Justice Law Firm is the nation's largest law firm dedicated exclusively to representing victims of abuse, neglect, and negligence in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospitals, home health settings, and other long-term care environments. With attorneys handling cases across 28 states, the firm combines compassionate advocacy with aggressive litigation to hold negligent care providers accountable and help victims and their families pursue justice and financial compensation.Senior Justice Law Firm is headquartered at The Senior Justice Law Firm Tower, 6001 Broken Sound Parkway NW, Suite 600, Boca Raton, FL 33487. For more information, visit .

Chelsea Kronengold

Senior Justice Law Firm

+1 888-375-9998

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Senior Justice Law Firm Secures $1 Million Recovery in Florida Home Health Negligence Case News Provided By Senior Justice Law Firm October 21, 2026, 16:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Law



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