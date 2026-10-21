Karnataka: Women And Children Spend Nights Outside Huvinahadagali Aadhaar Centre Amid Long Queues

Hundreds of people in Huvinahadagali are struggling to get their Aadhaar details corrected, with many forced to wait in long queues from early morning. The situation has become particularly difficult for women and children, some of whom spend the night on the floor or platforms outside the Aadhaar correction centre to secure a place in the queue the following day. For people travelling from distant villages, returning home without getting their work done means facing the same uncertainty and hardship all over again.

The problem has intensified as demand for Aadhaar corrections continues to rise, while the taluk headquarters has only one correction centre staffed by a single employee. With limited daily capacity and inadequate early morning transport facilities, many people are unable to get their work done and are forced to return home without a solution.

People Spend Entire Days Waiting for Aadhaar Corrections

Aadhaar details are essential for accessing several government services and schemes. People visit the centre for various purposes, including completing e-KYC for ration cards, linking mobile numbers for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and fulfilling documentation requirements for their children's school admissions.

Previously, the Aadhaar correction centre operated from the Tahsildar's office on the outskirts of the town, making travel difficult for many visitors. It was later shifted to the old Town Municipal Council office, which is closer to the bus stand and more accessible to people arriving from different parts of the taluk.

A Single Centre Struggles to Meet Growing Demand

Earlier, Aadhaar corrections were also carried out at the post office, BSNL office and a few banks in the taluk. However, these institutions have reportedly been turning people away because of their heavy workloads.

As a result, the Aadhaar correction centre at the taluk headquarters has become the main option for many residents. With only one staff member handling approximately 30 to 40 people a day, the centre is unable to meet the demand, leaving many residents struggling to get their details updated.

The lack of early morning bus services and the fact that many residents do not own two-wheelers add to their difficulties. Women and children travelling from distant villages are particularly affected, with some forced to spend the night outside the office rather than return home and make another trip the following morning.

Tahsildar Assures Action on Public Demand

Huvinahadagali Tahsildar K.M. Gurubasavaraja acknowledged the growing demand for Aadhaar corrections and the pressure faced by the centre. He assured the public that he would write to the concerned authorities about the issue.

Residents hope the authorities will take steps to ease the burden on the existing centre and ensure that people can access Aadhaar services without repeated visits and prolonged waiting.

Residents Demand Another Aadhaar Correction Centre

Shantibai, a resident of Ankli Thanda, described the difficulties faced by people visiting the centre. She said residents miss work and wait in queues from early morning, yet often return without getting their work done.

She pointed out that a single staff member cannot handle the large number of people visiting the centre every day. Since travelling repeatedly to Huvinahadagali is difficult, her family brought their children and spent the night on the platform outside the office. She added that some people remain awake throughout the night because there is insufficient space to sleep.

Shantibai urged the authorities to intervene immediately and establish another Aadhaar correction centre to reduce waiting times and ease the difficulties faced by residents.

The situation highlights the need for additional staff and better access to Aadhaar correction services in Huvinahadagali. Residents hope timely intervention will prevent women, children and elderly people from having to spend nights outside government offices simply to access essential services.