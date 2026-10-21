Plesio: Repayment To Quatrim Secured Bondholders

Repayment to Quatrim secured bondholders

Plesio Group announces that it has repaid on October 20, 2026, €15.3m of the secured debt carried by its subsidiary Quatrim, including €14.7m of principal and €0.6m of accrued interest (mainly PIK1 interests for the period between April 6, 2026, and October 5, 2026).

Following this transaction, the nominal amount of the Quatrim secured bonds is €94m and the accrued PIK interests amount to €3.5m.

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This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

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ABOUT PLESIO

PLESIO is France leading convenience retail network, with nearly 25,000 employees, c.6,500 stores and €12.5 billion in business volume in 2025. With a history spanning more than 125 years, the Group brings together seven brands: Monoprix, Casino, Spar, Vival, Cdiscount, Franprix and Naturalia. It is growing across three key markets : daily food shopping, quick meal solutions and new everyday services, with one mission: to serve customers well, in store and online, by adapting its offering to people's lifestyles and the needs of each local community.

1 PIK interest: non-cash interest that is capitalized and added to the principal amount of the debt

Attachment

PR PLESIO Quatrim Redemption_21 October 2026