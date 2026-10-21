Rampright Names Lou Shipley To Its Board Of Advisors

Veteran software CEO and Harvard Business School lecturer to advise on go-to-market strategy as RampRight expands its execution intelligence platform.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RampRight, an execution intelligence platform that helps leaders understand whether their teams are ready to deliver, today announced that Lou Shipley has joined its Board of Advisors. Shipley will advise the company on go-to-market strategy as it expands beyond sales onboarding into product launches, role transitions and manager development.Shipley brings decades of experience building and scaling software businesses. He led three venture-backed software companies as CEO to profitable exits, creating $2 billion in enterprise value. He is now a Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School, where he started the school's first four sales courses and teaches over 500 MBAs each year. Shipley's experience as a sales leader, CEO and educator aligns with the challenge RampRight is addressing: helping companies determine whether their people can execute the plans behind their growth forecasts.“Leaders commit to growth targets when they hire people or launch a product, but they often have to wait months to find out whether their teams are ready to deliver,” said Russ Martin, co-founder and CEO of RampRight.“Lou understands that challenge from every side of the table. His experience building companies and developing go-to-market teams will help us bring RampRight to more organizations facing that same blind spot.”Founded in March 2026, RampRight grew out of Martin's experience as a revenue leader, including his time as chief revenue officer of 3DCommerce at Chaos, a visualization software company. When asked to forecast the revenue that new sales hires would generate, he lacked a reliable way to assess their readiness before pipeline and quota results arrived.RampRight connects role expectations, demonstrated capabilities and business data to give leaders unparalleled visibility into team readiness and potential financial exposure. Managers can identify gaps, prioritize coaching and track progress rather than rely on training completion alone. Initially built for onboarding and sales ramping, the platform now supports a broader range of situations in which employees must learn to execute something new.“Hiring more salespeople is not the same as building more sales capacity,” said Shipley.“You need to define what readiness looks like, measure progress and help people improve before missed targets tell you something is wrong. RampRight is focused on making that process visible and actionable. I look forward to helping Russ and the team bring that approach to more companies.”About RampRightRampRight is an execution intelligence platform that helps organizations see whether their people and teams are ready to deliver. The platform connects business priorities, role expectations and evidence of performance to show leaders what is on track, what is at risk and where to act. Founded in March 2026, RampRight supports onboarding, sales enablement, product launches, role transitions and manager development. Learn more at rampright.

Russ Martin

CEO, RampRight

+1 413-218-5322

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RampRight Names Lou Shipley to Its Board of Advisors News Provided By Damn Gravity Media LLC October 21, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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