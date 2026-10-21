PIRATE Launches Host Agency Giving Travel Advisors A 90/10 Split And Online Booking That Pays Them

The PIRATE consumer booking website, where clients referred by advisors can search and book online.

Built so advisors stop losing bookings to OTAs over friction. $405 a year, no minimums, plus integrations for Claude, ChatGPT and Meta Muse

- Erik Kirkegaard, Co-founder, PIRATE

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PIRATE, a travel technology company operated by Spectre Technologies, Inc., today opened enrollment for its host agency, which pairs a flat 90/10 commission split with a consumer booking website that automatically credits advisors when referred clients book online.

Travelers can search, compare and book online at The platform launches with cruises, and the company plans to expand into additional categories of travel. Advisors share personal referral links through social media, email and marketing campaigns. When a referred client completes a reservation, the booking is attributed to that advisor, who earns the commission without processing the transaction personally.

“Advisors rarely lose clients to online travel agencies or supplier websites because those companies offer better service. They lose them because booking there is frictionless” said Erik Kirkegaard, co-founder of PIRATE.“A client who is ready to buy at 11 p.m. isn't going to wait for a callback. They'll book wherever there's a button. PIRATE gives advisors that button, so the sale and the relationship stay with the advisor.”

Flat Commission, No Production Minimums

Membership costs $405 per year, billed annually. Advisors keep 90% of supplier commissions on every booking regardless of sales volume, with no tiers or thresholds.

Membership includes host agency services, CRM, quoting tools, booking technology and marketing tools. PIRATE is an affiliate member of Travel Leaders Network, which gives advisors access to preferred supplier programs, amenities and industry resources.

Marketing Tools That Turn an Advisor's Audience Into Bookings

PIRATE's marketing tools are designed to help advisors build a stronger online presence under their own brand and convert that visibility into leads and completed bookings. Advisors can promote travel across the channels where their audience already spends time, and every referred client can book on PIRATE with credit going back to the advisor. Advisors can also see which marketing efforts are producing results, so they can spend their time on the work that grows their business.

“Travelers now research everything online before they ever talk to a person, so an advisor without a real digital presence is invisible at the exact moment someone is deciding,” Kirkegaard said.“We want an advisor's expertise to be discoverable and bookable, not just something a client hears about from a friend.”

Works With Claude, ChatGPT and Meta Muse

PIRATE offers integrations for Claude, ChatGPT and Meta Muse, so advisors can use the AI assistants they already rely on together with PIRATE's search, quoting and booking technology. Advisors can research travel options, prepare client communications and move work forward from inside their preferred AI tool, without switching between systems.

Quoting, CRM and Online Checkout

Advisors build quotes with AI assistance and send clients secure online checkout links. Clients review their options and pay online, so the advisor never handles card details. A built-in CRM keeps client records, quotes, bookings and commission tracking in one place, and an AI assistant drafts client messages and routine follow-ups.

PIRATE is designed for experienced travel professionals who want to run an independent business with sales technology typically found only at larger agencies. Applications are open at .

About PIRATE

PIRATE is a travel technology company that combines a consumer travel booking platform with host agency services for independent travel advisors. The platform launches with cruises and brings together online booking, advisor commission attribution, CRM, AI quoting and marketing tools, with integrations for Claude, ChatGPT and Meta Muse. PIRATE was founded by Caleb Clark and Erik Kirkegaard.. The company is operated by Spectre Technologies, Inc., is based in Austin, Texas, and is an affiliate member of Travel Leaders Network.

Erik Kirkegaard

PIRATE

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PIRATE Launches Host Agency Giving Travel Advisors a 90/10 Split and Online Booking That Pays Them News Provided By PIRATE October 21, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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