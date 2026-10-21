Imarc Recognized As A 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

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The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognizes B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow

- Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

AMESBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Imarc has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards winner, recognizing the company among the leading B2B partners supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country.

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

Imarc helps B2B brands in technology, cybersecurity, higher education, and healthcare grow through strategy, design, development, and performance marketing, delivering results like a 99.4% cut in translation costs and award-winning websites. This honor comes straight from the clients who know our work best, and it reflects the long-term partnerships we've built with them, some now spanning more than a decade.

“Recognition is always nice but when it's driven by our client's verbatim experience with us it's extra special. The team here works really hard to make sure we're not only doing what's asked, but thinking about what's needed, and what should be next. It's that mindset that makes Imarc an effective partner and I'm grateful for it.” said Patrick McPhail, Imarc's CEO.

Imarc was recognized for the Power Partner award and celebrates being an agency that goes above and beyond to support their clients, building meaningful partnerships and helping businesses succeed. The award is based on actual client input from many Imarc digital clients. A few of those included Beacon Hill Solutions Group, Skillsoft, AACSB, SecurityScorecard, Tufts Medical Center, and Intellect. Imarc's first client Marriott is still a client today, 29 years later.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About Imarc

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts, Imarc is a privately owned digital agency dedicated to B2B digital work that drives business. Imarc has always believed that strong client partnerships are built on consistency, collaboration, and shared knowledge. Its team of 30, distributed across the country, provides strategy, UX, design, content, engineering, and performance marketing for B2B brands, with more than 40% of staff dedicated to engineering and a specialization in custom application development. For more information, visit .

About Inc. ‍

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Karin Rio

Imarc

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