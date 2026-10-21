Russian River Railbikes Announces Haunted Halloween Night Ride

Start of Spooky Railbike Ride

Skeleton along railbike ride

Ghosts floating through the train tunnel

Celebrate Halloween on the Russian River Railbikes night ride! Haunted tunnel, ghosts, goblins and free pumpkins for kids. Starting hourly on Oct. 31 at 6 PM.

- Manly HydeCLOVERDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for a Halloween adventure on the rails! Russian River Railbikes invites families, couples, and Halloween enthusiasts to its special Haunted Halloween Night Ride on Saturday, October 31, 2026, hourly, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Guests will pedal their way into Halloween fun with a spooky journey featuring ghosts, goblins, and a ride through a haunted tunnel.Located in Cloverdale, in the heart of Sonoma County, Russian River Railbikes offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience aboard custom-built four-seat railbikes traveling along historic railroad tracks. On Halloween night, the historic railway takes on a frightful new personality as guests encounter spooky surprises along the way.The highlight of the evening will be traveling through a haunted tunnel, where ghosts and goblins add a touch of Halloween magic to this unusual railroad adventure. Children will receive free pumpkins, adding an extra treat to the evening's festivities.With an exciting combination of railroad history, outdoor adventure, and Halloween thrills, the Haunted Halloween Night Ride offers a memorable way for families and friends to celebrate the holiday. Costumes are encouraged, so guests can join in the Halloween spirit while enjoying a unique experience they won't find on an ordinary night out.Event DetailsEvent: Haunted Halloween Night RideDate: Saturday, October 31, 2026Starting Time: hourly beginning at 6:00 p.m.Location: Russian River Railbikes, 425 Asti Road, Cloverdale, CaliforniaAdults: $26 per personChildren (16 and under): $16 per personSpecial Treat: Free pumpkins for childrenAttractions: Haunted tunnel, ghosts, goblins, and Halloween funReservations: VisitReservations are encouraged for this special Halloween event. Families are invited to bring their Halloween spirit, dress in costume, and enjoy an evening of spooky fun on the rails.About Russian River RailbikesRussian River Railbikes offers a distinctive outdoor adventure in Sonoma County, California, allowing guests to pedal custom-built railbikes along historic railroad tracks through forests, vineyards, scenic countryside, and a tunnel. The experience combines railroad heritage, recreation, and the natural beauty of Northern California.Russian River Railbikes is associated with the Golden Gate Railroad Museum, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, which is dedicated to preserving and sharing California's railroad heritage.

Manly Hyde

Golden Gate Railroad Museum

+1 888-655-8950

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Russian River Railbikes Announces Haunted Halloween Night Ride News Provided By Golden Gate Railroad Museum October 21, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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