The National Black Church Initiative: A Coalition Of 150,000 Black Churches Endorse Angie Nixon For US Senate

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative

Florida District 13 Representative Angie Nixon running for the US Senate.

- Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church InitiativeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities representing 27.7 million members, is pleased to endorse Angie Nixon for the US Senate.She is currently a strong politician, community organizer, and Democratic member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 13. Associated with the Working Families Party and the Democratic Socialists of America, she won the Democratic primary for the 2026 U.S. Senate special election in Florida.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative:“Ms. Nixon is a true freedom fighter and will, once elected, defend and fight for the rights of those whose backs are against the wall. The Black Church is stepping up to get her elected. This is a part of our BIG VOTE Campaign to get African Americans educated, empowered, and Voting!” throughout Florida.She has a long history of advocacy. She continues to fight for the state of Florida.Career and Advocacy* Union & Community Work: Served as a union organizer, field director for SEIU Florida, director for the Florida Public Services Union, and executive director of Florida for All.* Business: Founded The Moxie Group, LLC and operates a community-focused bookstore in Jacksonville.* Early Politics: Worked as a district aide for Florida State Representative Mia L. Jones from 2009 to 2011 and as political director for Mayor Alvin Brown's campaign.Legislative and Political Career* Florida House of Representatives: Elected in 2020 to represent District 14 (later redistricted to District 13 in 2022).* Activism: Gained national attention for leading floor protests and demonstrations against Governor Ron DeSantis's congressional redistricting maps.* 2026 U.S. Senate Campaign: Won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate special election in Florida, defeating primary opponent Alexander VindmanAbout NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million members. NBCI works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, the environment, and economic opportunity. Its programs combine faith, credible research, and practical strategies to address complex economic and social challenges.

Anthony Evans

National Black Church Initiative

+1 202-744-0184

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The National Black Church Initiative: A Coalition of 150,000 Black Churches Endorse Angie Nixon for US Senate News Provided By National Black Church Initiative October 21, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, Religion, Social Media, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.