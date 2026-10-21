Brabazon Launches Free Compressed Air And Pump Calculator Tools For Midwest Manufacturers

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Brabazon helps reduce operating costs and improve system performance

Sullair dealer since 1984 adds a 19-tool engineering toolbox, a compressed air leak cost calculator and more helpful tools.

- Christopher Heine, Marketing Manager, Brabazon

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brabazon Pump, Compressor and Vacuum, the family-owned industrial distributor headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has added a free engineering toolbox and an AI assistant to brabazon. The release follows the company's rebuilt website, which launched in August 2026, and gives plant engineers, maintenance managers and purchasing teams across Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri self-service tools that previously required a phone call or a site visit.

The Brabazon Toolbox includes 19 calculators covering compressed air, pumps and cost of ownership. Compressed air tools include a CFM calculator that estimates required airflow from air tools and duty cycle or motor horsepower, an air receiver tank calculator that sizes a receiver from CFM demand, allowable pressure drop and hold time, and calculators for energy cost, pressure reduction savings, variable speed drive savings, pipe sizing, SCFM to ACFM conversion and nitrogen generation savings. Pump tools cover pump sizing, pump energy cost, NPSH available, affinity laws and pipe flow velocity. A cost of ownership group adds downtime cost, a utility rebate estimator for Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri, and a rent-or-buy comparison that finds the break-even point month by month.

A standalone compressed air leak cost calculator at brabazon/leaks estimates what untreated leaks cost a plant each year. Users enter known leaks by orifice size or estimate from compressor capacity, then set hours per week, weeks per year and their actual electricity rate. The calculator returns annual and monthly cost, total airflow lost and wasted compressor horsepower. Brabazon's benchmarks note that a well maintained plant loses under 10 percent of its compressed air to leaks, a plant with no leak program typically loses 20 to 30 percent, and anything over 30 percent represents significant losses. The page also flags utility incentives, including ComEd's $115 payment per leak repaired for Northern Illinois customers.

Ask Brabazon, the new AI assistant on the site, answers questions using Brabazon's own published content on compressors, pumps, vacuum systems, service and locations. Answers are generated from site content and carry a reminder to confirm specifications with the Brabazon team before purchase. For questions that need an engineer, an Ask an Expert form routes directly to Doug Schumaker, Brabazon's Vice President of Service, with an email reply promised within 24 hours.

"A plant engineer should be able to size a compressor, price a leak problem and get a straight answer at eleven at night without filling out a form," said Christopher Heine, marketing manager at Brabazon. "The tools and Ask Brabazon do that, and our people are a call away when they need more."

The tools support Brabazon's core service business. The company operates seven branches serving 14 metro areas, including Green Bay, Milwaukee, Wausau, Chicago, Rockford, Minneapolis and St. Louis, and offers 24/7 emergency service with the line answered by staff. Over 90 percent of service calls are resolved on the first visit by factory-trained technicians working from vans stocked with OEM-grade parts. Brabazon also provides rentals, preventive maintenance, air system audits, leak detection and utility energy incentive program support.

Founded in 1978 and an authorized Sullair dealer since 1984, Brabazon is also an authorized distributor for Atlas Copco, Becker Pumps, Grundfos, Paco, Peerless Pump, Pure-Aire, Beko, Mikropor, Hankison and Zeks, and services all makes including Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Quincy, Kaeser and Kaishan.

The calculators and Ask Brabazon are free to use at with no login required.

About Brabazon

Brabazon Pump, Compressor and Vacuum is a family-owned industrial distributor founded in 1978 and headquartered at 2484 Century Road, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54303. An authorized Sullair dealer since 1984, Brabazon sells, rents and services industrial air compressors, pumps, vacuum systems and blowers from seven branches serving 14 metro areas across Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri, with 24/7 emergency service at 800.825.3222. Learn more at .

Christopher Heine

Brabazon Pumpe Co., Ltd.

+1 800-825-3222

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Brabazon Launches Free Compressed Air and Pump Calculator Tools for Midwest Manufacturers News Provided By Digital Marketing Solutions LLC October 21, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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