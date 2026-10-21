Govinda Offers Prayers At Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple, Greets Fans

Bollywood actor Govinda visited the revered Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, on Wednesday, where he offered prayers and performed puja, seeking divine blessings. The actor's visit drew the attention of a large number of fans who gathered at the temple premises for a glimpse of the star. Govinda cheerfully waved at the crowd as fans enthusiastically cheered for him and called out his name while he made his way inside the temple.

Govinda Expresses Gratitude

Speaking to news agency ANI, Govinda expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to offer prayers at the sacred shrine. "The Lord has bestowed this grace upon me. I pray here on the occasion of Vijayadashami. To all the artists here, may God's grace always be with you. I pray that the same grace we've received is given to my kids," he said. The actor's heartfelt remarks reflected his gratitude for the divine blessings and his prayers for the well-being of his children.

About Shree Jagannath Temple

Govinda's visit to the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple, one of India's most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites, drew an enthusiastic response from devotees and fans alike. The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri is a renowned 12th-century Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. Built by King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva of the Eastern Ganga Dynasty, it is regarded as one of India's sacred Char Dham pilgrimage sites. The temple is also known for its annual Ratha Yatra, or Chariot Festival, and its distinctive deities.

Govinda's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Govinda will be next seen in his upcoming film 'Roopa' with Komal Rani Swarnkar. The film marks his comeback after several years. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'Rangeela Raja', followed by an appearance in the 2022 documentary 'Naam Tha Kanhaiyalal.' (ANI)

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