Slugfest Erupts Over Rahul's 'Anti-Constitutional Cult' Jibe At RSS

A massive political slugfest erupted on Wednesday as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) launched a scathing counter-offensive against Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that such cheap comments are made to stay in the headlines.

The controversy intensified after Gandhi, in a post on X, branded the RSS as an "all-male, anti-constitutional cult," while claiming that women within the organisation secretly support his ongoing political battle. He also contrasted RSS' structure with his own belief in "Shiva-Shakti". Challenging the establishment and top leadership amid nationwide centenary celebrations of the RSS at Nagpur's Reshimbagh Ground, Gandhi stated,“The RSS is an all-male, anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side.”

Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi's 'cheap comments'

Reacting sharply to the statements, BJP National General Secretary Smriti Irani condemned Gandhi's remarks during a visit to the New Delhi Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity on Pandara Road, accusing him of making "cheap comments" simply to stay in the headlines and questioning his track record regarding women. "His (Rahul Gandhi) attitude toward women is clearly evidenced by the way he physically mistreated a female police officer in uniform. If he repeatedly makes such petty remarks, why do you even seek comments from women regarding them? We have a social responsibility: if Rahul Gandhi holds such a regressive perspective toward women, it is our duty to ensure that such an individual is sidelined," Smriti Irani told ANI.

Targeting the Congress, Smriti Irani asserted that women from all walks of life are insulted when such petty, low-level remarks are made by the LoP. Irani further asserted that the dignity of women across the societal spectrum is compromised by such rhetoric, "Women in our society are empowered-whether they are members of the BJP or swayamsevikas within the RSS-and, in fact, women from all walks of life are insulted when such petty, low-level remarks are made. It seems that Rahul Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), resorts to such cheap comments simply to stay in the headlines."

VHP accuses Rahul of 'mental bankruptcy'

Echoing similar condemnation, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal accused the senior Congress leader of suffering from "mental bankruptcy," stating that family participation remains a core element of Sangh gatherings nationwide. Rejecting Gandhi's claims and his targeting of Hindu organisations, Bansal noted, "Leaders like Rahul Gandhi suffer from 'mental bankruptcy'. He failed to notice women at RSS events. Vijayadashami celebrations were held across the country yesterday, and I personally attended three of them. Families were present at every event."

Reacting to comments questioning the presence and participation of women in RSS programmes, Bansal said that the Leader of the Opposition failed to see that entire families, including women, actively participate in Sangh events across the country. Taking a swipe at the Congress party's outreach and its recurring criticism of the RSS on international platforms, the VHP leader said that the opposition party's relentless attacks have yielded no political gains. Dismissing the opposition's long-standing ideological criticism and foreign-platform campaigns, Bansal added, "Congress has travelled the world criticising the RSS, and everyone knows what it has gained or lost in the process."

BJP MP slams Rahul's understanding of India's social fabric

Weighing in on the controversy, BJP MP Vivek Thakur slammed the Congress leader's understanding of grassroots organisations. "It is unclear how much Rahul Gandhi truly understands the RSS or the social fabric of India. Even after all these years in politics, it seems he has yet to attain the depth required to grasp the nation's social structure. The RSS is a vast organisation, active across every segment of society, including its women's wing, the Durga Vahini, and it plays a significant role in nation-building. Yet, Rahul Gandhi dismisses those who are engaged in this very task of nation-building... His remarks should not be taken too seriously; however, every Indian must remain vigilant against the negativity he propagates," Vivek Thakur told ANI.

Congress challenges RSS to appoint a woman chief

Meanwhile, Congress MP Pawan Khera hit back at the ruling establishment over gender roles, challenging the organization's internal hierarchy. He said, "What advice did Mohan Bhagwat give to women some time ago, to bear children and stay at home? If that isn't a male cult-the idea that everything outside the four walls of the home is the exclusive domain of men, while women must remain confined within-then what is it? That is precisely their mindset; they state it themselves. According to them, a woman's only role is to bear children-nothing more. Well, let them appoint a woman as the next RSS chief-let them show us. Appoint a Dalit woman-we challenge you. If you claim you aren't anti-women, then prove it: appoint a Dalit woman as the RSS chief..."

Samajwadi Party criticises RSS's 'discriminatory' working style

Adding a regional political dimension from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq also criticised the Sangh's institutional approach, stating, "There has always been opposition from the people of the country regarding the working style of the RSS organisation. The correct response to Rahul Gandhi's statement can be given by Rahul Gandhi or Congress leaders themselves, but even then, I will say that the RSS's working style is discriminatory. They work only on the basis of religion... We have always condemned the way the RSS is working in the country... If you look at their history, you won't find any significant contribution even during the time of independence. Priority should be given only to organisations that work for the country."

The remarks came after a series of escalating political attacks by the opposition leadership against foundational nationalist organisations during seasonal centenary celebrations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)